Haru Neumuri Team Up With Frost Children for 'Soul Kiss' EP

Japan’s HARU NEMURI has teamed up with New York City’s Frost Children for the upcoming collaboration EP titled ‘Soul Kiss’ out October 4. Now, fans can hear the new song and watch the music video for "Daijoubu Desu". The hybrid-genre song also features cheeky vinyl scratches from A-Trak.

“There are times when people reassure me by saying “It’s going to be ok”, when I am overwhelmed, drowning in anxiety and melancholy, when I am stuck in an unforeseeable reality, or when I am at a loss not knowing how to even handle my own soul,” says HARU NEMURI on the lyrics of the song out today. “Though I deeply appreciate the kindness and the reassurance itself, there are still times when I feel like screaming, "What's going to be okay!!!" (Though in reality, I never actually do that. Instead, I usually suppress all those emotions and with an awkward smile I would just say thank you.) Climate change, inequality, exploitation, discrimination, patriarchy, conspiracy theories, and with all the other various evil constructs created by humanity continue to hold sway in this trash-like world, we are not always ok (Daijoubu).”

HARU NEMURI and Frost Children initially met on tour in 2021 and experienced an instant and surprising musical connection. Subsequently toured together and made plans to reunite in Berlin to record this project. The sessions, initially quite open-ended and experimental, led to internet collaboration/co-writing and then the completion of the tracking in a hyperspeed series of sessions in Tokyo, and ultimately Lulu putting finishing touches in their New York studio (while occasionally testing out works in progress in DJ sets).

The final product has become a five track EP called ‘Soul Kiss’ - a peak moment of both of their efforts. The songs encapsulate hardcore, EDM, pop, post-rock and indie. A really unique and surprising Soul Kiss transcending borders, genres and preconceived notions.

‘Soul Kiss’ Track listing

Daijoubu Desu Burn Supernatural Bad Thing Get Well Soon

HARU NEMURI will return to the United States with six shows kicking off at the end of September into early October. Frost Children are currently on a nationwide tour with support from julie and her new knife. Tour dates for both artists can be found below.

HARU NEMURI Live Dates

September 28 - Seattle, WA @ High Dive

October 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

October 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

October 9 - Dallas, TX @ RBC

October 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

October 15 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Frost Children Live Dates

October 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

October 24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

October 27 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

October 29 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

October 30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

October 31 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

November 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

November 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

November 6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

November 7 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

November 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

November 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

