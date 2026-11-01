Harry Styles' TOGETHER, TOGETHER Residency Ends With Banner Raise

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Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ('MSG Entertainment') celebrated the final show of Harry Styles' sold-out 30-night 'Together, Together' residency at MSG by raising a banner to The Garden's rafters and unveiling a new 'Defining Moments' exhibit at the arena. During the final show of the run, and less than two weeks after their own banner was raised to The Garden's rafters, New York Knicks Captain and 2026 Finals MVP Jalen Brunson presented the commemorative banner to Styles. Additionally, The Garden unveiled a new 'Defining Moments' exhibit on the venue's sixth-floor concourse, featuring memorabilia from Styles' run, that is now on display for all fans attending events at MSG. The ten-week run took over New York City and brought fans 'together, together' at MSG from all over the world, with more than half a million fans from every state and 79 countries attending shows during the residency.

'Having a banner hanging from the rafters of The Garden is an honor reserved for legendary athletes and artists,' said Josephine Vaccarrello, President of MSG Entertainment. 'Over the last two weeks, two new banners have been added to that iconic ceiling and two new exhibits have been added to our Defining Moments showcases celebrating both Harry's unprecedented 30-night residency and the Knicks' incredible Championship run. These two events captivated New York City and brought people from all over the world together like never before. We are proud that MSG continues to be the home of the most iconic events in sports and entertainment, and honored to celebrate Harry's latest accomplishment.'

Styles' record-setting sold out 'Together, Together' residency at MSG, which featured Jamie xx as special guest, ran from August 26 through October 31 – with one show every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday for ten weeks – and marked Styles' only U.S. tour dates in 2026.

The Together, Together tour continued to support Choose Love during the residency, with whom Harry has partnered for a decade. Choose Love is a responsive humanitarian organization delivering critical aid to those who need it most by working directly with communities. Harry's support has provided essential services such as food, shelter and education for people all over the world.

Together, Together also partnered with EARNT, allowing fans to unlock tickets by volunteering their time. In addition, Styles extended his partnership with HeadCount throughout Together, Together. Eligible fans who attended the shows registered to vote onsite at HeadCount's pop-up activation.

The Together, Together tour will return to 12 cities in 2027, kicking off Friday, April 2, playing stadiums for the first time ever in the United States & Canada with back-to-back shows at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ. Each city on the 2027 run will feature a different very special guest, with Tinashe, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Q Marsden, The Womack Sisters, Getdown Services, Caroline Polachek, Feist, LCD Soundsystem, Baby Rose, and Tears For Fears joining select dates. Limited tickets and more information are available here.

Together, Together MSG Setlist Night 30 (10/31)

DANCE NO MORE

CAROLINA

MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT

CINEMA

ADORE YOU

WATERMELON SUGAR

TASTE BACK

FROM THE DINING TABLE

THE WAITING GAME

SATELLITE

ARE YOU LISTENING YET?

READY,STEADY,GO!

POP

SEASON 2 WEIGHT LOSS

KIWI

AMERICAN GIRLS

PSYCHO KILLER

AS IT WAS

CARLAS SONG

COMING UP ROSES

SIGN OF THE TIMES

APERTURE

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