Harper Grae Performs for Sold-Out Crowd at Iron Bowl

Alabama native, Auburn University alum and artist Harper Grae checked another bucket list box this weekend, headlining the halftime show at Saturday's (November 30) Iron Bowl game between rivals Auburn and University of Alabama. Backed by The Auburn University Marching Band, her performance marked the first halftime musical performance in the history of the bowl game, which saw a sold-out attendance of nearly 100,000 fans.

"When I was little, I told my granddaddy I would sing at the Iron Bowl one day," said Grae. "He passed away in August, but I wore his watch tonight while singing at the Iron Bowl. He would have been proud, I think."

Grae's latest single "Wanna Wear A Dress," premiered with American Songwriter (11/15), who praised, "the purposefully sparse production makes way for a powerfully intentional vocal that is reminiscent of Martina McBride or Trisha Yearwood, delivering the musically balanced message of self-love - and, with that, having the courage to assert what you want and deserve." With stunning lyrics written by Kathryn Gallagher - who is currently starring on Broadway in Jagged Little Pill and was featured in Netflix's hit show You - the song shares the story of being unapologetically yourself when it comes to relationships and love. The video for the single released on November 22, and has already seen support from CMT and Hollywood Life.

Rolling Stone Country called Grae "a platinum-voiced country-pop singer with a flair for turning her harrowing past into high art." Though she comes from an upbringing no one would choose, Grae, whose self-adopted last name stands for 'God redeems all equally,' uses that experience as fuel for a creative fire that nurtures all who gather near. Her work has been described as "riveting, heartbreaking stuff that doubles as trauma therapy" by Rolling Stone Country, and she's been noted for "wisdom that's beyond her years" by CMT.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Thompson





