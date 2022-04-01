Harmonica Virtuoso Mike Stevens to Release 'Breathe in the World, Breathe Out Music' Album

Award-winning Canadian harmonica ace Mike Stevens is set to Breathe In The World, Breathe Out Music with the announcement of his new album - available May 20, 2022 via Stony Plain Records.

Known for his genre-bending, rules-eschewing approach to the harp, Breathe In The World, Breathe Out Music spotlights the multi-talented virtuoso in an inventively alternate way; while his unique vocal harmonica technique features prominently across all 12 songs, Stevens also provides lead vocals on four tracks - despite revealing a previous discomfort around singing.

'Discomfort' is an understated yet critical piece of the new LP's puzzle; while the world was dealing with COVID-19, Stevens was also navigating a late-stage Lyme disease diagnosis that saw him experiencing difficulties with walking, cognitive function, and joint pain - to the point of often being unable to hold instruments.

That could have been earth-shattering for Stevens, of whom legendary Grand Ole Opry star Roy Acuff once said: "I've never heard anyone play the harmonica like you play the harmonica."

"What happened, in a really strange way, is I played differently than I have on any other record because I didn't have much memory," Stevens shares of the songwriting process around the new release. "I was just reacting to what was there in the moment; it wasn't about muscle memory, or licks, or things I'd thought about, or lines, or anything.

"It was strictly reactionary."

From bluegrass to West African music, country to blues, fiddle tunes to experimental soundscapes, the result is a 53-minute offering that has Stevens sharing the spotlight with several notable guests - including Polly Harris, Cory James Mitchell, Kevin Breit, Jeff Getty, Jesse Wells, Art Hratchian, and Jeff Bird.

"It made it really easy to record," Stevens says of the collaboration process with peers who offered patience and an important support network in addition to talent and skill. "I picked musicians and friends I knew could groove really hard and just respond in the moment, not over-thinking anything. There was no pressure."

The forthcoming release features seven original songs, including new single, "Like A Little Bird" - featuring Polly Harris, and is available on digital platforms now.

Written about the time when Stevens and his wife, Jane, were caregivers for his mother, he'd purchased a budgie for companionship for her after his father passed away. Once, while his mother was asleep while very ill, he saw the little bird sitting on her hands for hours.

"It's just the idea that, even when things were at their very darkest, there's a light in there," he says.

It's his ability to capture life through music while also pioneering advanced harmonica techniques that weave through Mike Stevens' 35-year career as both an acclaimed solo and collaborative musician, songwriter, composer, educator, author, keynote speaker, and humanitarian - including the registered charity he founded, ArtsCan Circle in support of Indigenous youth in isolated communities.

He's performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage more than 300+ times, and collaborated with legendary artists such as Raymond McLain, Matt Andersen, Okaidja Afroso, the Atlantic Ballet, and more. In addition to receiving the Government of Canada's Meritorious Service Medal as well as the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal, he's won the Canadian Country Music Association's Slaight Music Humanitarian Award, Canadian Folk Music Awards' Innovator of the Year, Folk Music Ontario's Estelle Klein Award, Central Canadian Bluegrass Awards' Recording of the Year and multi-Entertainer of the Year nods, and more.

Breathe In The World, Breathe Out Music is available May 20, 2022 via Stony Plain Records.

Breathe In The World, Breathe Out Music Track Listing

"Like a Little Bird (feat. Polly Harris)"

"Watermelon Pie"

"Livin' In Sarnia (feat. Cory James Mitchell)"

"Grumbling Old Man, Grumbling Old Woman"

"The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald"

"Bad In A Good Way"

"Orange Blossom Special"

"Jesse's Request"

"Ida Red"

"Amazing Grace"

"Devil's Bride"

"Put Your Phone Down"