Hardy + Lainey Wilson Are #1 at Country Radio With 'Wait in the Truck'

Cementing their game-changing duet in the history books of country music's rich story song catalog today, HARDY and Lainey Wilson are #1 on the Mediabase country chart now with platinum-certified hit, "wait in the truck."

"I'm just so happy a song like this still has a place in country music," HARDY says. "Thanks to everyone involved for taking this song to the top, and for believing in this one."

"I'm so honored HARDY asked me to join him on a song that's had an impact on so many people and shed light on a topic a lot of folks are scared to talk about," Lainey Wilson shares. "He is one of the most brilliant songwriters I've ever met and puts on one heck of a show. I can't wait to be back out on the road together this fall!"

"wait in the truck" earned three nominations at the 2023 ACM Awards for Song Of The Year, Music Event Of The Year, and Visual Media Of The Year. Named one of the Best Songs of 2022 by Los Angeles Times, Billboard, American Songwriter, Holler, Wide Open Country, and more, "wait in the truck" is a "soul-stirrer" (The Tennessean), "a harrowing tale of domestic violence and vigilante justice" (Rolling Stone) that's made a lasting impact.

Streamed over 219 million times and paired with a cinematic, CMT Collaborative Video of the Year Award-winning official music video, the collaboration saw buzz worthy performances at the 2022 CMA Awards and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

This fall, the duet partners will tour the South and Midwest together on the fall arena leg of HARDY's headlining the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour.

ABOUT HARDY

Big Loud Records' heavy-hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Uncaging a new chapter, HARDY soared to new heights with the release of the mockingbird & THE CROW, his critically acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album, adding to over 2.7 billion career streams.

The dichotomous, 17-track effort debuted top five all genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and kinged seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Album Sales.

The pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as "a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive" (American Songwriter), "capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all" (Rolling Stone).

A three-time CMA Triple Play award recipient, HARDY is the reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year, the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year.

HARDY has written 13 #1 singles including his own double platinum #1 single "ONE BEER" feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, chart-topping, platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, "Beers On Me," and game-changing duet "wait in the truck" feat. Lainey Wilson. He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and is headlining a sold-out, nationwide run now that transitions to arenas this fall on the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour.

ABOUT LAINEY WILSON

CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, and ACM's 2022 New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson is one of Nashville's hottest and most buzzed-about new artists. As most nominated female artist at the 2023 ACM awards, as well as the top nominated artist at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Lainey has been named to nearly every "Artist to Watch" list.

Landing her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year, "Things A Man Oughta Know," nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small Louisiana farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare.

A prolific and sought-after songwriter (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary, and more), Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice, delivering CMA-nominated album of the year with her label debut, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'.

With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, HARDY, Ashley McBryde, and more. After topping the country radio charts for a second time with, "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell, she achieved her third and fourth No. 1 songs with "Heart Like a Truck," and HARDY collaboration "wait in the truck."

Her critically acclaimed album, Bell Bottom Country, reached No. 9 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart, quickly rose to No. 1 on iTunes charts and has amassed over 350 million on-demand streams to date. Most recently, she made her acting debut in Season 5 of the smash hit series "Yellowstone," was named "Tractor Supply Brand Ambassador," adding to her growing list of endeavors, and was honored at Billboard's Women in Music Awards with the Rulebreaker Award. For more information and upcoming tour dates.