Happy. Release New Single and Video 'A Cure for Wellness'

Emo/pop-rock band Happy. have released their latest single/video "A Cure For Wellness".

"This song focuses on the story of someone very close to me that I love very much struggling with addiction," shares vocalist/guitarist, Tate Logan. "It describes the anger, frustration and resentment that I felt in the beginning and was an outlet for me surrounding the lies and manipulations that occurred during the darkest moments of the addiction. However, now my loved one is clean and has been for a while. They have completely regained control of their life and I couldn't be happier."

"A Cure For Wellness" is the second single, following "Sick is the New Sane", from the band's forthcoming new album, Imposter Syndrome, due out on October 30 via Rude Records. Produced by Marc McClusky (Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack, The Front Bottoms), the album is a narrative on the band's personal experience with the effects of Imposter Syndrome. They explain, "From the lows of depression, anxiety, and addiction, to the highs of traveling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for 'success.'" The album is available for pre-order here: https://happy.lnk.to/impostersyndrome.

Happy. are Tate Logan (vocals), Sean Bowick (drums) and John Palmer (guitar). Formed in 2016 in Columbia, SC, the group launched with their 4-song EP, The Endless Bummer, which was later released on tapes through Ohio's Real Life Cassette Girls Records. Following this release, Happy. spent the next year dissecting their sound and writing new songs, creating music that promotes positivity, personal growth, and self-defined happiness. The result was their 2018 debut full-length album, Cult Classic, which was produced by Cartel's Will Pugh. Now, they are gearing up for the release of their aforementioned sophomore album Imposter Syndrome, due out on October 30 via Rude Records.

