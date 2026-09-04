Hannah Harper Releases New Single "HOLD YOUR HORSES"

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Rising country singer-songwriter Hannah Harper has released her latest single, 'Hold Your Horses,' available everywhere now via 19 Recordings/Atlantic Outpost. Following up on her previously released fan-favorite single, 'Married Into This Town,' the new track sees the 2026 American Idol winner delivering an honest, witty perspective on marriage and relationships. The release is celebrated alongside an official music video directed by Nathaniel Maddux.

Harper and her family band, The Harper Family, are celebrating the release with a packed tour schedule that includes headline shows, select dates supporting Brad Paisley, and more. Highlights include a sold-out co-headline date with Mo Pitney at Pelham, TN's The Caverns (September 27); a pair of special appearances at Pigeon Forge, TN's world-famous Dollywood for its annual Harvest Festival presented by Humana (September 30, October 1); and a debut performance at Nashville, TN's venerable Ryman Auditorium as special guest on Lauren Alaina's 'The Stages Tour' (November 12). For complete details and ticket information, visit www.hannahharpermusic.com.

Raised in the tiny town of Bunker, Missouri, Hannah grew up in a family deeply rooted in bluegrass, gospel, and small-town storytelling. She stepped on stage for the first time at just nine years old, traveling and performing with her family band, The Harper Family, where she fell in love with both music ministry and songwriting. That passion eventually led to her penning the viral 2025 hit, 'String Cheese.'

Hannah Harper on Tour 2026

SEPTEMBER

12 – Greeneville, TN – Niswonger Performing Arts Center

13 – Prestonsburg, KY – Mountain Arts Center

15 – Poplar Bluff, MO – Women Aware Conference

24 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *

25 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E Arena *

26 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *

27 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns †

30 – Pigeon Forge, TN – Dollywood Harvest Festival

OCTOBER

1 – Pigeon Forge, TN – Dollywood Harvest Festival

2 – Leburn, KY – Knott County Trail Ride

3 – Viburnum, MO – Old Miners Day @ Elmer P. Beard Gymnasium

8 – Magnolia, AR – Magnolia Performing Arts Center

9 – Walhalla, SC – Walhalla Performing Arts Center

10 – Walhalla, SC – Walhalla Performing Arts Center

NOVEMBER

12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

14 – Bartlett, TN – Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center

* Supporting Brad Paisley

† w/ Mo Pitney

^ Supporting Lauren Alaina

About Hannah Harper

Hannah Harper's warm vocals and heartfelt performances instantly resonated with millions of viewers during what proved a triumphant run on the 2026 season of American Idol, making history as the first female country singer to win the show since Carrie Underwood over two decades ago.

Growing up in Bunker, MO, as part of a family steeped in the rich traditions of bluegrass and gospel music, Harper embarked on her musical journey at just nine years old. Honing her talent singing in her family's traveling band, The Harper Collective, she developed a profound passion for both music ministry and songwriting, the latter of which led to her penning the viral 2025 hit, 'String Cheese'. A heartfelt tribute to motherhood, Harper's song earned tears and applause from American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood herself. Indeed, Underwood was so moved by 'String Cheese' that she later invited Harper to join her on stage at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for an unforgettable duet rendition that marked Harper's debut appearance on country music's most iconic stage.

Harper has continued to pursue her gift as both singer and songwriter, reflecting themes of love, resilience, and small-town authenticity with a fresh, modern perspective and an emotional sincerity that can't help but win the hearts of listeners everywhere she travels. Now, with 'Hold Your Horses' – and more new music to come via 19 Recordings/Atlantic Outpost – Hannah Harper affirms her place as a natural star and a major new voice in contemporary country music.

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