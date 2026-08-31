CMA AWARDS Nominees to Be Announced on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, Livestream

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The road to Country Music's Biggest Night officially begins Thursday, Sept. 10, when the Country Music Association reveals the nominees for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards.' The announcement kicks off in New York City with 'Good Morning America's' Lara Spencer revealing a selection of categories live on air, before continuing in Nashville, where country artist Lee Ann Womack and 'American Idol' Season 24 winner Hannah Harper will host a livestream at 8:00 AM/CT to unveil the remaining categories on CMA's official YouTube channel.

The announcement will shine a spotlight on the artists, songwriters, producers, mix engineers, musicians and video directors whose work has made an impact on Country Music over the past year, with nominations determined by their peers through CMA's Professional voting membership. 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 18 on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu.

Tickets for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' will go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10:00 AM/CT. Visit CMAawards.com/tickets for more information.

The CMA Awards serves as the centerpiece of a full week of events celebrating six decades of Country Music's Biggest Night and honoring the community at the heart of the genre. Throughout CMA Awards Week, artists, industry professionals, media and fans will come together in Nashville for gatherings and experiences that reflect on the historic milestones that have defined the CMA Awards while celebrating the artists, creators and industry professionals shaping the future of Country Music.

CMA Awards Week Highlights Include:

Country Forward – CMA's bi-annual celebration kicks off CMA Awards Week on Sunday, Nov. 15. Details to be announced soon.

CMA Media Remote – A two-day media hub for connecting Country Music artists with radio and digital outlets, set for Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM/CT daily).

CMA Creator House – New for 2026, CMA will host a Creator House for select influencers and brand partners featuring exclusive experiences and opportunities designed to celebrate and amplify Country Music's Biggest Night.

CMA Awards Red Carpet – On Wednesday, Nov. 18, media and talent from around the world will gather at Bridgestone Arena ahead of the live broadcast for one of the most anticipated Red Carpet events in music.

CMA Broadcast Awards Presentation – Winners in radio and broadcast will be honored during the Pre-Telecast Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 18, prior to the live primetime show. Winners can expect to be notified in October.

CMA International Awards – Honorees from across the globe will be celebrated at the CMA International Reception on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Winners will be notified in early fall.

Official CMA Awards After Party – Following Country Music's Biggest Night, the celebration continues with the official CMA Awards After Party at The Pinnacle, bringing CMA members together for an unforgettable evening featuring live music, special experiences and plenty of surprises.

CMA Awards Backstage Academy – Created exclusively for students, this immersive experience offers a behind-the-scenes look at bringing Country Music's Biggest Night to life.

Additional events hosted by professional rights organizations will also take place throughout the week. Details to be announced by each organization soon.

As part of CMA's continued focus on artist and crew wellbeing, All Access On-Site, an initiative from ECCHO Live, will return for a third year to offer access to licensed mental health professionals during CMA Awards rehearsals and show day. The program provides confidential, in-person support for artists and crew navigating the unique pressures of live production.

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music—celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

Photo Credit: ABC/CMA



Photo Credit: ABC/CMA

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