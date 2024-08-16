Hannah Grae Releases Feisty New Single 'Star Crossed Lover'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising British star Hannah Grae has returned with brand new single “Star Crossed Lover”, an empowering post break-up anthem. The infectious track, written by Hannah alongside Duncan Mills, Charlie Sinclair, and Fred Macpherson, shows a new side to Hannah as she holds nothing back. Hannah’s fans have been obsessed with “Star Crossed Lover” since she recently began teasing the new song at shows and on her socials, garnering 1.3m views on Instagram Reels alone.

On the new single, Hannah says: “When I wrote ‘Star Crossed Lover’, one half of me wanted to express my rage and the other half of me wanted to make myself laugh. I was in an empowered position as I began to move on from the destruction of my last relationship. A huge part of it was inspired by heartbreak but an even bigger part of it was driven by how proud of myself I was, and still am. My strength surprised me as I started to rediscover my life. I thought I knew nothing about myself, and after living in that turmoil for too long, I decided to let it excite me. It’s one of those songs that will always make me feel deeply. In moments where I need to make light of my situation, I listen to it, and remember that I have the ability to turn something negative into something that helps me heal and grow.”

“Star Crossed Lover” arrives during an explosive 2024 for Hannah Grae. In May, the self-taught musician completed her first headline show to a sold out crowd at The Grace in London described as “a triumphant debut headline performance” by Rock Sound. Last month Hannah supported Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park, and just last week gave an extraordinary show at Yungblud’s BLUDFEST.

In March, Hannah shared her second body of work, Nothing Lasts Forever. The impressive EP, inspired by the likes of Courtney Love, Green Day, and Hayley Williams, includes fan favourites such as "Screw Loose", "Better Now You're Gone", and TikTok viral smash "It Could've Been You". Nothing Lasts Forever solidified Hannah’s position as an artist to keep your eye on, as previously affirmed by Rolling Stone UK, NME, Dork, and The Independent.

Hannah began captivating online audiences with her rewrites of popular songs and covers posted from her garden shed, resulting in over 144k subscribers to her YouTube channel and 271k followers on TikTok. Merging nostalgic elements of No Doubt, Alanis Morrisette, and The Bangles with modern earnest storytelling lyrics inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift – Hannah’s self-taught musical education seats her firmly in the lineage of cross-genre women making musical waves.

Having only released her first body of work, Hell Is A Teenage Girl, last year, Hannah Grae has impressed crowds across the UK and Europe with performances at Glastonbury, 2000Trees Festival, The Great Escape, Neighbourhood Weekender, Liverpool Sound City, Standon Calling Festival, Rock En Seine (Paris), Sziget Festival (Budapest), Mad Cool Festival (Madrid), Pukkelpop Festival (Belgium), Reading & Leeds Festival, and All Points East to name a few.

Photo Credit: Lola Webster

Comments