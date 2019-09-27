Hannah Dasher Makes Debut at the Grand Ole Opry Tonight

Today, Hannah Dasher releases her new song "The Tree," while celebrating her debut performance on country music's most famous stage, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. "The Tree" shows Dasher as country's newest powerhouse, infusing country hooks with a distinct rock 'n' roll strut.

The track highlights Dasher's reverence for traditional country music, which she calls "timeless over trendy." The Grand Ole Opry has taken notice of Dasher and has invited her to return to the hallowed venue's stage for the Grand Ole Opry Birthday Bash on October 5th, as well as for their Opry Country Classics show on October 10th.

Dasher has been honing her skills since her upbringing in Georgia's coastal Low Country, just outside Savannah. After moving to Nashville, she worked a variety of jobs while intriguing industry insiders with her creativity, crafting homemade t-shirts featuring legendary lyrics from the likes of Conway Twitty that were instant conversation starters. Named one of Rolling Stone's 10 Country Artists You Need Know, Dasher is described as "combining Miranda Lambert's swagger, Duane Allman's chops, and Tom Petty's knack for a hook."

Dasher has rocked crowds across the country and supported country greats Hank Williams, Jr. and The Cadillac Three, and has co-penned songs performed by Brad Paisley and The Rankin Twins. A consummate performer, Dasher taps into a diverse roster of influences, from Alan Jackson, Eric Church and Tom Petty, to Roger Miller, Aretha Franklin and Dolly Parton, all combining to create her singular, rock-infused sound.

Tour dates:

9/27 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

10/5 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

* Grand Ole Opry's Birthday Party at The Opry Plaza

10/10 - Nashville, TN - Grand OIe Opry

* The Ryman Auditorium part of Opry Country Classics for "Dolly Week"

10/11 - Holiday, FL - The Stockyard

11/7 - Depew, NY - The Cove

11/8 - Jordan, NY - Keggs Canal

11/9 - Rochester, NY - Anthology





