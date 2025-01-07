Half Waif Shares 'Ephemeral Being' (claire rousay) Remix; Tour Starts This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In May 2022, Half Waif aka Nandi Rose was standing on the ridgeline in northeastern Wyoming. The landscape was a layer cake of strata, the colors of compressed geologic time. Rose was at an artist residency, where she found herself grappling with loss and looking for answers in the sagebrush.

At a solo retreat in the Catskills the previous summer, Rose had found out she was pregnant and anticipated nine months of writing through a new, maternal lens, speckled with the verdure of certainty. But when a soundless morning arrived in December 2021, the music that became her latest album, See You At The Maypole, took on a new life, one that would seize the uncomfortable reigns of uncertainty. Now, gazing out at the wide plains, she felt the beneficence of the passing of time. I’m not a failure, she thought. I’m an ephemeral being.



Now, she is sharing a remix of the song “Ephemeral Being” created by experimental musician and composer claire rousay. Often working with found sounds and field recordings, rousay released her own critically acclaimed album in 2024 titled ‘sentiment’.

“I'm a big fan of Claire's music, particularly her capacity to transform everyday textures and sound bites--pieces of sonic ephemera--into gorgeous, scintillating song forms,” Rose explains. “While working on the remix, Claire emailed me to ask if I'd record a little bit of audio, talking about the background of the song, which she then quickly and brilliantly wove into the ending of the piece. It was a fun back-and-forth, and I think the remix sheds new light on the song, as if it were shattered into stained glass shards and then mosaic'd back together again.”



This week, Half Waif embarks on the East Coast section of their US tour, followed by February dates in Europe and a brief West Coast run in early March; all upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

1/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

1/11 - Washington DC @ Songbyrd

1/13 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

1/14 - Nashville, TN @ Soft Junk

1/15 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

1/16 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

1/17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin University

1/29 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

1/30 - Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square

1/31 - Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

2/10 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

2/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

2/12 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

2/13 - Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

2/14 - London, UK @ King’s Place

2/22 - Montclair, NJ @ Outpost in the Burbs

3/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

3/2 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

3/4 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

3/5 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Photo Credit: Logan White

