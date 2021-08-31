Half Gringa Shares New Single 'Sevenwater'

Half Gringa (aka Chicago artist Isabel "Izzy" Olive) is returning today with a new single, "Sevenwater." With Olive on piano, guitars, and synths and joined by Abby Black (they/them) on drums and Ivan Pyzow (he/him) on trumpet, the song serves as Olive's introspection of her feelings about the future explored through the lens of her ancestors and their journeys to new worlds.

"Sevenwater" is the first new music from Half Gringa since last year's widely acclaimed sophomore LP, Force To Reckon. Vice/Noisey named the album one of "22 Essential Albums You May Have Missed in 2020," and praised, "There are few artists who can make introspection so vividly-rendered as Olive," with The FADER adding, "Her songcraft strikes a perfect balance between modest Midwestern alt-rock and sweeping balladic melody." Force To Reckon followed Half Gringa's 2017 debut, Gruñona, which was named one of Chicago Magazine's 10 Best Albums of the Year and one of Chicago Reader's Best Albums of the Decade.

Of the new single, Olive shares, "Recently, I have been experiencing a very intense fear of the end of the world. I think what it really means is I am having trouble visualizing the future. Any time someone asks me about it, I feel paralyzed. ... I sense that this fear in me is very old and predates my existence. This song helped me explore it and think about my personal addition to its legacy."

Olive's full-band moniker is both a tribute to and study of her legacy: stemming from a childhood term of endearment as "la Gringa" in her Venezuelan family and her bicultural experience growing up in the United States. As Half Gringa, she blends contemporary indie-rock and Latinx pop with midwestern folk, creating a sound that is both familiar and fresh.

See tour dates below.

September 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club (with Lady Cannon)

September 25 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall (with NIIKA, Andrew Sa)

September 27 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's (with Fig)

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's (with Laura Lizcano)

September 29 - Boston, MA - Cafe 939

September 30 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge (with Carmen Q Rothwell, Office Culture)

October 3 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel