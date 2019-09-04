Hailey Whitters Releases First Half of Full-Length Album Sept. 13

On September 13, Hailey Whitters will release The Days, the first half of her highly anticipated full-length album The Dream that will be released next year. The six song collection will feature three previously released tracks, including "The Days" and "Ten Year Town," and three new songs. Starting tomorrow, Whitters will hit the road supporting Maren Morris on her GIRL: THE WORLD TOUR which will make stops in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and more. Find a full list of tour dates below, including a run with Brent Cobb.

"This is where the record begins for me," explains Hailey Whitters about The Days. "I realized I had been so tunnel vision on attaining 'the dream' the last twelve years, that I was forgetting to appreciate and notice the days that were getting me there."

Earlier this year, Whitters began releasing singles from The Days including "Ten Year Town," which was co-written by Grammy nominee Brandy Clark, "Red Wine & Blue," and the title track. The tracks were met with immediate critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone Country naming "Ten Year Town" one of the "10 Best Country, Americana Songs of the Week" and said, "Hailey Whitters makes the musicians' struggle sound delicate and beautiful on 'Ten Year Town,' a gentle ballad co-written with Brandy Clark about sticking it out no matter your quote-unquote sell-by date."

Billboard premiered her video for her single "The Days" and called it "...a stirring reflection on the importance of making every day count."

Rolling Stone's Marissa Moss recently sat down with Whitters to discuss the news about opening for Maren Morris, her new singles, and the story behind the creation of her forthcoming album. Moss called "Ten Year Town" a "...devastatingly honest acoustic meditation on the heartbreak that comes with watching each year go by in pursuit of a dream that may or may not ever come true."

"We get so consumed with the next achievement and accomplishment that sometimes you forget that you're living right now. And that's what I want listeners to take away from this album and its two parts." Hailey says. "Be happy where you are in the present moment - because your dreams have to be worth it."

Whitters' forthcoming album The Dream follows her 2015 debut Black Sheep. As a writer for Carnival Music, she has written songs with Little Big Town ("Happy People"), Alan Jackson ("The Older I Get"), and Martina McBride ("Low All Afternoon" & "The Real Thing").

1) Ten Year Town

2) The Days

3) Red Wine & Blue

4) Dream Girl

5) Loose Strings

6) Heartland

Tour Dates:

9/5: Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre *

9/6: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall *

9/7: Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

9/12: Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre *

9/13: Del Mar, CA - KABOO Music Festival

9/14: Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

9/20: San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach Golf Resort *

9/26: Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park Amphitheater *

9/27: Swisher, IA - DanceMore Ballroom

10/18: Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

10/26: San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall #

10/27: Crystal Bay, NV - Crown Room, Crystal Bay Casino #

10/29: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's #

10/31: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern #

11/5: Bozeman, MT - The Filling Station #

11/7: Boise, ID - Neurolux #

11/8: Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room #

11/10: Fort Collins, CO - Hodi's Half Note #

11/15: Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom *

11/16: Minneapolis, MN - Armory *

* - Supporting Maren Morris

# - Supporting Brent Cobb





