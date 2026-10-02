Hailey Benedict Releases New Track CHEM HISTORY

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Hailey Benedict has released her new song 'Chem History,' available now via Big Loud Records/Local Hay Records.

'Chem History' began as a clever hook title written down on Benedict's phone. Written alongside Clara Park and Claire Douglas – the same collaborators behind her CCMA Award-winning song 'Carl Dean' – 'Chem History' took shape over a few sessions before coming to life in the studio, co-produced by Benedict and Grammy Award-winning Josh Kerr (Russell Dickerson, Keith Urban). The result is a tongue-in-cheek track that taps into an unbreakable chemistry and a familiar, undeniable pull.

'Whether it's a sixth sense or just the science of human habit, we've all had experiences where you get that feeling of knowing when someone is about to come back into your life,' Benedict says. 'Navigating that intuition when someone weaves in and out of your world means deciding if their return is meant to be or if it's better left in the past.'

The single's thematic playfulness translates seamlessly into its official lyric video, where Benedict fully embraces the scientific concept by donning a white coat and mixing up trouble in a high-energy lab setup.

'When writing a song, I always feel like it's going to resonate if I can immediately picture the visuals in my head,' Benedict shared. 'Given the theme of 'Chem History,' I wanted to commit to the bit and embrace the playful, flirtatious energy of the track. We brought that to life in the lab, showing that no matter how much you try to control the outcome in love, things don't always go according to plan, just like every good science experiment!'

'Chem History' follows August's release of the shimmery single 'Party Without You,' which continues to rise at Canadian Country Radio, sitting inside the Top 40 and climbing week over week. 'Party Without You' kicked off a steady run of new music slated for release over the coming months.

Last month, Benedict took home her second CCMA Award, winning in the Innovative Campaign of the Year category for 'Carl Dean' – a track deeply special to her as a heartfelt tribute inspired by Dolly Parton's 60-year marriage to her husband. Benedict carried that momentum onto the national broadcast, presenting an award and being part of the Dolly Parton tribute performance.

The new songs build on a standout year for the Alberta-born artist. Her debut Big Loud release, 'Things My Mama Says,' claimed the distinction of most-played song by a female Canadian artist at country radio in 2025. Beyond her own artistry, the rising star is quickly becoming an in-demand voice in Nashville writers' rooms, recently co-writing Dylan Conrique's song 'Written in Stone.'

About Hailey Benedict

Hailey Benedict is connecting with a new generation of country listeners through a sound that feels relatable yet distinctly her own. The Nashville-based artist has quickly become one of country's rising young voices, gaining momentum through her electric live performances and growing presence in Music City's songwriting community. Winner of SiriusXM's Top of the Country competition in 2023 before signing with Big Loud/Local Hay for recording and publishing, Hailey's debut release with the label, 'Things My Mama Says,' became the most-played female CANCON song at country radio in 2025. Benedict has continued to make her mark since Keith Urban invited her onstage in a sold-out arena when she was just 14, garnering two CCMA Award wins and establishing herself as a sought-after songwriter, including a recent co-write on mega-streamed pop artist Dylan Conrique's 'Written in Stone.' With new music arriving throughout the year, heralded by the country-pop banger 'Party Without You' and witty new track 'Chem History,' Benedict is kicking off a new chapter with some of her most dynamic music yet.

Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman



Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman

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