Country Radio Broadcasters to Honor Dolly Parton with Posthumous Humanitarian Award

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Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) has announced Dolly Parton as the recipient of the 2027 Artist Humanitarian Award, recognizing a lifetime of extraordinary generosity, compassion and service to others. The honor will be presented posthumously during Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2027, taking place March 17–19 in Nashville.

Before her passing, Parton was notified that she had been selected to receive the 2027 Artist Humanitarian Award, making the recognition especially meaningful as CRB prepares to celebrate a legacy that extended far beyond her unparalleled contributions to music and entertainment.

Known around the world as a singer, songwriter, entertainer, entrepreneur and cultural icon, Parton was equally defined by her commitment to helping others. Throughout her life, she quietly and consistently used her platform and resources to create opportunities, strengthen communities and offer hope during times of need.

Perhaps no initiative better reflects that commitment than Parton's Imagination Library, which began in 1995 in her home county in East Tennessee with a simple mission: to inspire a love of reading by providing free books to children from birth to age five. What began as a local program grew into an international literacy movement, placing millions of books into the hands and homes of children and families.

Her philanthropy reached well beyond literacy. Through the Dollywood Foundation and her personal giving, Parton supported education, healthcare, disaster relief, medical research, and countless individuals and communities facing hardship. Whether responding to devastating wildfires in East Tennessee, supporting families in need, investing in educational opportunities or contributing to lifesaving medical research, her generosity was often accompanied by a deeply personal sense of responsibility to use her success to help others.

Reflecting on Parton's far-reaching philanthropic impact and the significance of this recognition, CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis shared, 'The word 'humanitarian' is nearly synonymous with Dolly Parton. Her decades of generosity and philanthropy speak for themselves, and CRB was honored when Dolly agreed to accept this recognition earlier this year. Though she won't be with us in person at CRS, her extraordinary spirit and enduring commitment to making the world a better place will continue to inspire us all.'

The Artist Humanitarian Award was established in 1990 to recognize country artists whose philanthropic efforts have significantly improved the effectiveness and impact of the causes they support. Past recipients include Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and many more.

Parton's selection represents not only recognition of a remarkable body of humanitarian work, but also a celebration of the spirit with which she gave. Her generosity inspired others to give, her compassion brought attention to communities and causes in need, and her belief in the power of opportunity changed lives across generations.

Additional details surrounding the presentation will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

About Country Radio Seminar

Country Radio Seminar (CRS) is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the country music industry. CRS 2027 is scheduled for March 17–19.

About Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc.

Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1969 to bring radio broadcasters worldwide together with the country music industry to ensure vitality and promote growth in the country radio format.

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