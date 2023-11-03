Habitatt Release 3-Track 'See' EP

Max Styler and Spencer Howard's newly formed duo Habitatt introduce their soothing sound with their See EP on Purified Records.

Nov. 03, 2023

Habitatt Release 3-Track 'See' EP

Marking their inaugural release with a stunning three-track offering, Max Styler and Spencer Howard's newly formed duo Habitatt introduce their soothing sound with their See EP on Purified Records.

Exploring melodic territories, the title track meanders across an undulating sonic pathway, combining soaring notes and vocals with dance-ready basslines. Entering a mystical realm, Terminal D sets a poignant tone with isolated piano keys and sparse percussion. Introducing intricate drum patterns, this touching number ebbs and flows throughout its duration. Closing with Time, the listener is led into an otherworldly dimension with alluring synths and sonic patterns that rise and fall to emphatic effect.

Growing up making beats together and uploading them to SoundCloud, Max and Spencer's production synergy was founded when they were kids. Their paths into adulthood led them in opposite directions, with Max becoming an international touring producer and DJ, and Spencer pursuing his athletic endeavors, leading to a successful career as a pitcher in Major League Baseball. With drastically different career paths, their lives were mirrored with long travel days, hotels in different cities, and their love for music production. The pair began to share ideas with each other on the road, and their passion for melodies and music became the seed that grew into the Habitatt project.

The See EP artwork features an image of a sea turtle by Daniel Nicholson. Sea turtles, ancient mariners of the oceans, have traversed Earth's waters for millions of years, witnessing the changing tides of time.

Their lifecycle – from the vulnerable hatching stage, to the determined return to nesting beaches – highlights the intricacies of nature's design. These graceful creatures, each with its unique migratory patterns, are now facing serious threats, including habitat destruction and plastic pollution.

Organizations like the Sea Turtle Conservancy commit themselves to conservation efforts that encompass both nesting sites and the broader marine environments. Ensuring the survival of sea turtles becomes not only a conservation imperative, but also a testament to our commitment to preserving the timeless stories of Earth's ancient travellers. Green turtles are listed as endangered according to the IUCN.

About Daniel Nicholson:

Daniel Nicholson is one of the globe's most prominent professional underwater photographers, located on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. Born and raised on the east coast of Australia, he has been surrounded by the ocean his whole life. After years of working as a dive instructor, he picked up an underwater camera and instantly fell in love with photography, and has never looked back.

He seeks to share the beauty and magic of the underwater world, inspiring conservation and change through capturing scenes from the depths of the ocean and its breathtaking creatures. The oceans are the lungs of our world, and its inhabitants need all the protection we can provide for them.

About OnlyOne:

OnlyOne is on a mission to restore ocean health and tackle the climate crisis in this generation – with you. Their community unites millions of advocates to drive victories on global campaigns, and their membership community grows their own mangrove forests and coral reefs, as well as removes plastic and carbon pollution.

They are accelerating the most powerful ocean and climate solutions, with an approach centred on environmental justice. 100% of funds from their membership plans goes directly to projects on the ground.



