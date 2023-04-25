Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HUNNY Share Upbeat New Single 'action --> reaction'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Following last year's EP Homesick that Billboard lauded for its "angsty, 2000s-inspired rock dealing with themes of loneliness, youth and ennui," Los Angeles, California band HUNNY are back with a sanguine new single called "action --> reaction". Front man Jason Yarger dives into the intent behind the song, explaining:

"This is a song about the kind of cascading frustrations and consequences that can spawn from fighting with a partner. From fighting with your own pride to simply saying just the wrong thing at just the worst time, every action has a reaction.

Despite the inherent dread of the subject matter, I think there is a good dose of hopefulness in the music itself. All things in life should be equal parts bliss and secretly emo. This makes for an excellent soundtrack to maybe rollerblading around the city in slo-mo, looking up at all the skyscrapers like a longing angsty teen."

With a catalog currently streaming at over 4 Million per month, HUNNY first made a name for themselves in early 2015 after releasing their hit single "Cry for Me." Later that year they put out their first EP, Pain/ Ache/ Loving, followed up by Windows I (2017) and Windows II (2018). After signing to Epitaph Records, the band dropped their debut album Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. in 2019, assisted by producer extraordinaire Carlos De La Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas, Best Coast).

After straying from their punk beginnings in favor of 80's synth and 90's pop influences for their debut album, they approached their 2022 EP Homesick with a fresh sense of direction. Pairing sunny melodies with emo sentiment, the band's swirling guitar riffs, catchy pop melodies and sugary synths were praised by established outlets such as Billboard, MTV News, LA Weekly, Buzzbands LA, Alternative Press, XPN and more.

After years on the road winning over fans across the globe touring with the likes of The Neighbourhood, The Frights, Bad Suns, State Champs, and more, HUNNY are about to embark on a US run with Waterparks starting on April 28th! Tickets are on sale HERE.

HUNNY US Tour w/ Waterparks

4/28/23 - Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues Anaheim

4/29/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

5/1/23 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

5/2/23 - Seattle WA @ The Showbox

5/3/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5/5/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

5/6/23 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/9/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

5/10/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

5/12/23 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

5/14/23 - Detroit, MI @ Crofoot

5/16/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

5/17/23 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/19/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

5/20/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

5/23/23 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

5/24/23 - Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live

5/26/23 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

5/30/23 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/31/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

6/2/23 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

6/3/23 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

6/4/23 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

6/6/23 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live - Ballroom

6/7/23 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

6/8/23 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

6/10/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

6/11/23 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

6/13/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

6/14/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

HUNNY is lead singer/guitarist Jason Yarger, guitarist Jake Goldstein, drummer Joey Anderson, and on bass/keyboards Kevin Grimmett.



