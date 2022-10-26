HOOGENBOOM Shares New Single 'Skipping Town'

California-based singer and songwriter HOOGENBOOM (Brandon Hoogenboom) shared a brand new single "Skipping Town" via Brooklyn-based record label and management company Rose Garden, home to artists like Monster Rally, Runnner, and more.

Inspired by an old bandmate who suddenly disappeared without warning, it's a soaring, sun-soaked outing that, characteristically for the artist, sounds both timeless and immediate. "It was a really strange scenario," Brandon recalls. "He skipped town, and the project was over. But songs like these are a way for me to process what I went through."

The single today marks the dawning of a new era for Brandon after a decade-plus of making music professionally as part of a previous band. That group took off after building word of mouth through busking gigs in Australia, but after their sudden dissolution he decamped back to his home state, assessing the way forward.

Eventually, Brandon decided to strike out on his own with a new project bearing his last name and showcasing his talents when it comes to crafting songs you can live within-rich with atmospherics without skimping on an irresistible tunefulness.

"Skipping Town" is just the first taste from a larger body of work - a resplendent collection of bold, beatific melodies cut with Brandon's deeply felt, introspective songwriting - expected to be released early next year.

Rose Garden is a newly-formed artist management company and record label home to artists such as Runnner, Monster Rally, RUMTUM, Bolinas and HOOGENBOOM based in Brooklyn, New York. Rose Garden is the brainchild of artist manager and music supervisor Ethan Converse, previously of the Brooklyn management, sync and PR company, Sub Rosa Curation.

Listen to the new single here: