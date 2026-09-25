H.E.R. and Martha Reeves to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
H.E.R. opens up about her journey and surprises a 10-year-old viral singer, while Motown legend Martha Reeves joins Hudson for a rendition of the classic 'Heat Wave.'.
Grammy- and Academy Award-winning artist H.E.R. joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Friday, September 25, opening up about why she's ready to put a face to the name and let fans get to know the real her. She reflects on the journey that changed her, shines a light on Filipino culture and 'Forgotten Island,' and shares what it was like growing up in a musical family. Plus, H.E.R. takes on a musical game proving there's no instrument she can't play!
Next, Jennifer welcomes 10-year-old viral singer Eden Valor, who performs her beautiful cover of 'Best Part' before receiving an unforgettable surprise when H.E.R. walks out to meet her and share words of encouragement.
Then, music legend Martha Reeves brings the Motown magic to the show sharing stories and memories from her legendary career and details about her latest album, Searching. Plus, Martha and Jennifer Hudson team up for an unforgettable duet of the Motown classic 'Heatwave.'
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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