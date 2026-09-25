H.E.R. and Martha Reeves to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Grammy- and Academy Award-winning artist H.E.R. joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Friday, September 25, opening up about why she's ready to put a face to the name and let fans get to know the real her. She reflects on the journey that changed her, shines a light on Filipino culture and 'Forgotten Island,' and shares what it was like growing up in a musical family. Plus, H.E.R. takes on a musical game proving there's no instrument she can't play!

Next, Jennifer welcomes 10-year-old viral singer Eden Valor, who performs her beautiful cover of 'Best Part' before receiving an unforgettable surprise when H.E.R. walks out to meet her and share words of encouragement.

Then, music legend Martha Reeves brings the Motown magic to the show sharing stories and memories from her legendary career and details about her latest album, Searching. Plus, Martha and Jennifer Hudson team up for an unforgettable duet of the Motown classic 'Heatwave.'

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 16 Hrs 38 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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