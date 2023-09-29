HEMLOCKE SPRINGS Releases Debut EP 'GOING...GOING...GONE!' & Reveals New Single 'pos'

A music video for "pos" was also released.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

HEMLOCKE SPRINGS Releases Debut EP 'GOING...GOING...GONE!' & Reveals New Single 'pos'

Just over a year ago hemlocke springs announced herself to the world via the release of her first single “gimme all ur love,” swiftly establishing her place as one of alt-pop’s most progressive and prodigious new talents.

The song garnered an impressive 30 million streams and garnered immediate critical acclaim from around the world. Today she releases her debut EP, the highly anticipated going...going...GONE!, via AWAL, along with focus track “pos.” Featuring 7 infectious songs, the EP showcases her knack for creating heartfelt indie-pop bangers. 

She shares, "The title going...going…GONE! refers to what is currently happening to the idea of where I thought would be. The path I thought I would be walking is going….going…gone. I am now at a point where I’ve realized I don’t really know anything: the past, the present, and particularly the future. going…going…GONE! serves as my commentary as I thought about those periods of time."

In support of going...going...GONE!, hemloke springs is embarking on a tour of North America, the UK and Europe with dates kicking off this Sunday, September 30, in Washington, DC and concluding November 1 at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Berlin. Several dates including her October 2 show in Brooklyn and her October 10 show in Los Angeles are already sold-out. All dates are listed below. 

hemlocke springs is Isimeme ‘Naomi’ Udu - the first-generation American daughter of Nigerian parents, raised on the outskirts of Charlotte, NC. Having just completed a master’s degree in medical informatics at Dartmouth earlier this year, Naomi is now staring at the possibility of an entirely surprising and major music career, based on a flawless series of intoxicating and idiosyncratic pop songs that have not only earned millions of streams but also the admiration of some of music’s biggest names. 

Her debut track “gimme all ur love,” ballooned online within a week and her next single “girlfriend,” also set the internet on fire. She has since released additional singles including “sever the blight,’ “heavun,” and “enknee1.” In her short career hemlocke springs has landed the cover of NME and played her first festival show at this summer’s Lollapalooza.

hemlocke springs 2023 world tour dates:

9/30 - All Things Go Festival - Washington DC 

10/2 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)

10/5 - The Drake Hotel - Toronto, ON 

10/8 - Schuba's Tavern - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

10/10 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

10/13 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA                                

11/1 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Berlin, DE

11/2 - Helios 37 - Cologne, DE 

11/4 - Trix Cafe - Antwerp, BE  

11/6 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL 

11/9 - Dingwalls - London, UK

11/1 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Berlin, DE (ZENNER with CHAI)

Photo credit: Angella Choe



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
HEMLOCKE SPRINGS Releases Debut EP GOING...GOING...GONE! Photo
HEMLOCKE SPRINGS Releases Debut EP 'GOING...GOING...GONE!'

The song garnered an impressive 30 million streams and garnered immediate critical acclaim from around the world. She releases her debut EP, the highly anticipated going...going...GONE!, via AWAL, along with focus track “pos.” Featuring 7 infectious songs, the EP showcases her knack for creating heartfelt indie-pop bangers.

2
ADDISON GRACE Releases Debut Album Diving Lessons Photo
ADDISON GRACE Releases Debut Album 'Diving Lessons'

ADDISON GRACE Releases Debut Album 'Diving Lessons' via AWAL. Shares Music Video for New Single “Pessimistic”. Leading up to the album's release, Addison offered a tantalizing preview of the LP with the singles “White Lie,” and “SLIME!.”

3
JHart Releases New Single RIPE From His Upcoming EP Photo
JHart Releases New Single 'RIPE' From His Upcoming EP

Singer-songwriter JHart releases new single 'RIPE' from his upcoming EP 'The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing'.

4
LP Releases New Album Love Lines Photo
LP Releases New Album 'Love Lines'

LP reveals her latest studio album, Love Lines, out now. The album features the new single 'Dayglow' with a music video shot on location at Prague Pride Festival. Download/stream Love Lines now.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SHUCKED