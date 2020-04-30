HE IS WE Releases Acoustic Version Of Latest Single 'Amazing Grace' On May 15

He Is We's latest single "Amazing Grace" will be getting the acoustic treatment with the release of "Amazing Grace (Stripped)" on May 15th.

The original version of the track (released in February) ushered in a new era for the Washington state indie-pop artist, marking her first new song since 2018, and her first release through InVogue Records.

Pre-save "Amazing Grace (Stripped)" Here: https://orcd.co/amazinggracestripped.

HIW's debut album, released in 2010, hit the Billboard charts and accumulated over 100 million streams. In 2017 the follow-up album was released and has already racked up nearly 50 million streams online.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You