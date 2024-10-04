HARU NEMURI and Frost Children Drop Collaboration EP 'Soul Kiss'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



‘SOUL KISS’ – the new collaboration EP from HARU NEMURI and Frost Children is now available to stream in full. A new music video for the single “Burn” is also out now and can be seen here. The music video for "Daijoubu Desu" was released upon the announcement of the EP and can be seen here.

NEMURI speaks on the lyrics of “Burn”, “Fitzgerald once said, "In a real dark night of the soul it is always three o'clock in the morning, day after day," but in my life, my soul has danced, screamed, and gone mad even at three o'clock in the morning. Or rather it could be said that precisely because it was 3 AM, I was dancing, screaming, and had gone mad. The anger, sadness, pain, and emptiness, all of these overwhelming energies, are too immense to be contained within this single body. When you turn your gaze toward the soul that can only continue to dance in the darkness to release it, you will see things that were previously unseen.”

“This song was made in Berlin immediately after Angel was discharged from the hospital for a mysterious spider bite-induced stomach illness,” adds Lulu of Frost Children. “We channeled that sort of “Hurt through the pain” mentality into the track. Sometimes you have to lock in to the music regardless of how you’re feeling.”

HARU NEMURI and Frost Children initially met on tour in 2022 and experienced an instant and surprising musical connection. Subsequently toured together and made plans to reunite in Berlin to record this project. The sessions, initially quite open-ended and experimental, led to internet collaboration/co-writing and then the completion of the tracking in a hyper speed series of sessions in Tokyo, and ultimately Lulu putting finishing touches in their New York studio (while occasionally testing out works in progress in DJ sets).

The final product has become a five track EP called ‘SOUL KISS’ - a peak moment of both of their efforts. The songs encapsulate hardcore, EDM, pop, post-rock and indie - transcending borders, genres and preconceived notions.

HARU NEMURI is currently touring the United States with six shows that kicked off at the end of September. Frost Children are currently on a nationwide tour with support from julie and her new knife. Tour dates for both artists can be found below.

HARU NEMURI Live Dates

October 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex (Venue upgrade after The Echo Sellout)

October 9 - Dallas, TX @ RBC

October 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

October 15 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Frost Children Live Dates

October 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

October 24 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

October 27 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

October 29 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

October 30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

October 31 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

November 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

November 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

November 6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

November 7 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

November 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

November 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

