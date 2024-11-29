HARU NEMURI Releases 'Don’t make love vow' Single Feat. Pyra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Japan’s HARU NEMURI has teamed up with Thailand’s Pyra for a new single called “Don’t make love vow”, out everywhere now.

“The song was created from a critical perspective on the system of marriage,” says HARU NEMURI on the lyrics of the upcoming single. “The institution of marriage has historically served as a mechanism to bind and regulate individuals and communities economically, socially, and religiously. In Japan, only heterosexual (men and women couples) are granted the right to use this institution, which could be seen as society imposing normative rules on forms of love and is profoundly unequal. Having to constantly prove one’s relationships to authorities and receive their endorsement is, simply put, strange. So, in this song, from the perspective of if love truly exists, does it really require such a contract? Isn’t this just an obsession by having “no guarantee without a contract”? The song attempts to separate love from the institution, challenging the necessity of the institution itself.

Pyra exploded on TikTok in 2021 with educational and critical videos about Thai society, particularly the conservatism of the junta government that took over in 2014. Her social media activism is a natural extension of her music, which she describes as ‘dystopian pop’, and deals with similar themes. Learn more on Pyra here. NEMURI and Pyra share a passion for social justice, which makes this collaboration so strong and important. HARU NEMURI and Pyra began working on this song after HARU’s December 23 show in Thailand with production continuing in Bangkok.

HARU NEMURI recently wrapped up a run of shows in the United States, with many of them selling out and venues being upgraded due to demand. The New York Times called her show one not to be missed when she performed in Brooklyn, NY at Elsewhere last month. HARU NEMURI has been expanding her presence in both the U.S. and Europe with shows and numerous collaboration releases. On October 4, the ‘SOUL KISS’ collaboration EP with Frost Children was released. A peak moment of both of their efforts, the songs on the EP encapsulate hardcore, EDM, pop, post-rock and indie - transcending borders, genres and preconceived notions.

About HARU NEMURI

Haru has always made music for herself first, but now the world is listening — even if they can’t understand a word of the Japanese language in which she sings, raps, and frequently screams. Not many teenagers are inspired equally by American post-hardcore icons such as Fugazi and Japanese avant-garde music legend Susumu Hirasawa, but therein lies the magic of Haru Nemuri and the work she has created over the past five years.

Her album, ‘SHUNKA RYOUGEN’ out now, was heralded by publications like Pitchfork, The Fader, Paste Magazine, noting, “blending elements of J-pop, rap, and hardcore, the experimental Japanese artist’s latest album presents a convincing balance of nihilism andhope."

After world tours, festival appearances, and two LPs, the 29 year old Japanese rockstar has captivated the world with her idiosyncratic poetry. Haru’s trailblazing music seamlessly blends genres—from the punk magnetism of Karen O and Fugazi, to the glittering shoegaze of Shinsei Kamattechan, or the experimentation of Björk and Susumu Hirasawa. Armed with only her vocals and a laptop, her shows mesmerize crowds from Europe to Asia to America, the great majority of whom don’t even speak her language.

Amidst an intense schedule that included releasing nine works with the latest being the EP 'INSAINT,' and embarking on tour across approximately 30 cities worldwide, began working on this project last year. 'Soul Kiss,' her first release of 2024 and her first collaborative EP, hints at a new and expansive direction for her.

