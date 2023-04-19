Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HARRISON Shares New Single Featuring Nanna. B

The track is following the releases of “Bump” featuring MED & Guilty Simpson and “Float” featuring Kadjha Bonet. 

Apr. 19, 2023  

Later this month, jazz and R&B producer, composer and musician Harrison will release his self-produced third album Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees, demonstrating the evolution of the Toronto-based artist's sound since releasing his first two JUNO-nominated albums, as well as his recent composition work on video games (Nintendo Switch's LOUD) and commercials (NERF, Play-Doh).

Today, he shares another glimpse into the record with the release of ethereal single "Blue Sky" featuring Nanna. B, the next artist taking a step inside the producer's technicolored world, following the releases of "Bump" featuring MED & Guilty Simpson and "Float" featuring Kadjha Bonet.

"Nanna captured the vibe of the instrumental for this one," Harrison adds on the collaboration with the artist known for her work with Raphael Saadiq, Hodgy Beats and Mndsgn. "Nanna and I chatted earlier last year over Zoom about the effects on the pandemic and how we got through it. I think she captures the solitude of the situation while also floating across the beat."

The musical polymath performed every instrument on the piano-centric record, in addition to writing, producing and mixing the album in its entirety. Drawing from his artistic roots, love of old cartoons, and musical influences ranging from instrumental hip-hop to American jazz piano a la Vince Guaraldi and Charlie Brown, this album is a nostalgic ode to the music Harrison dreamed about making as a kid.

On the eve of his album release, Harrison will host a live streamed performance as well as a Q&A on Bandcamp at 8:00pm EST. Tune in HERE.

Photo credit: Luis Mora



