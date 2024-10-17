HAAi North American Tour Starts Next Week in Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Visionary producer, singer & DJ HAAi – aka Teneil Throssell - is set to embark on a North American tour this October that launches on 10/25 in Chicago and will also see her perform in New York, Los Angeles and more. Full dates are listed below. She has also shared a recent mix made at Rainbow Disco Club 2024. Listen to it HERE.

Speaking of her eager anticipation of these dates, HAAi comments: "After touring through Europe, Asia and Aus I’m buzzing to finally make it back to the US for my 5th tour. I’m so excited to be coming back to Chicago, Philly, New York, SF and LA as well as my first time in DC. Love to see these parties growing bigger and better every time. Stream my set from this year's Rainbow Disco Club closing set to get in the spirit. Lots of love and can’t wait xx"

2024 proved to be a whirlwind of prolific activity for HAAi. She carried the unrivaled vitality of her high-octane live performance across the globe, playing 100 shows on 5 continents, 30 countries and 91 cities. In recent years she has also shared a number of acclaimed collaborations, including an official remix of Kylie Minogue’s summer hit “Padam Padam,” a remix of The Chemical Brothers’ “The Darkness That You Fear”, collaborative track with Fred again.. and Romy “Lights Out” and more.

Her listenership and fan base continue to exponentially grow both in the live realm and in streaming, only heightening the excitement for brand new music to arrive in 2025. Details are forthcoming, so stay tuned.

TOUR DATES:

10/25/2024 - Chicago, IL - smartbar

10/26/2024 - Washington DC - Flash (SünDown)

10/26/2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Making Time

10/31/2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Good Room

11/1/2024 - San Francisco, CA - Public Works

11/2/2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Into The Woods

Photo credit: Imogene Barron



