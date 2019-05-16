Gypsy Temple's KING YOUNGBLOOD LP Premieres In Full At Alternative Press

Very Juicy Records is thrilled to announce that Gypsy Temple's forthcoming LP King Youngblood (out 5.17) can now be heard in full at Alternative Press here!





Watch the video for new single "Today":

Produced by Cameron Lavi-Jones, Maurice Jones Jr and multiplatinum producer Phillip Peterson (A$AP Rocky, Portugal the Man, Pink), the record is a bold declaration that unironic, melodic rock'n'roll continues to stand tall as a vibrant medium of self-expression. Though Gypsy Temple's members are all freshly out of their teens, the execution matches the ambition; King Youngbloodis beautifully crisp, deeply soulful, and elegant.



As committed to activism as they are to music, Gypsy Temple is openly and deeply involved with the National Association for Mental Illness. NAMI has enlisted the band as the face of their youth outreach program Ending the Silence on the regional to national level.





