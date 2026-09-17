Guy Forsyth to Release BURN DOWN THE DATA CENTER Single
The multi-instrumentalist and bandleader recorded the album the old-fashioned way, with the entire band playing live in a single room.
Austin blues musician Guy Forsyth is releasing 'Burn Down the Data Center,' a new single arriving September 25 from his forthcoming album, Guy Forsyth's Quick and Dirty Guide to Austin Blues (Winter 2026).
A fixture of Austin's blues and roots scene for more than three decades, Forsyth has never been particularly interested in playing it safe. The multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and bandleader brings a raw, anything-goes approach to what he calls 'unrepentant schizophrenic Americana,' blending blues, roots, folk and sharp-edged social commentary.
The new album was recorded the old-fashioned way: Forsyth and the band set up in the same room and played it live, with Forsyth singing the entire record on the floor in the middle of the band. As drummer Jay Moeller put it, 'Who's got the nerve to do s like that?' Almost nothing was overdubbed.
'Burn Down the Data Center' captures that immediacy gritty, loud and unmistakably Austin. It's the latest from an artist who came up during the Antone's era, has released more than 20 albums, won multiple Austin Music Awards and shared stages with B.B. King, Ray Charles, Lucinda Williams and Ben Harper.
'Burn Down the Data Center' — Sept. 25
Guy Forsyth's Quick and Dirty Guide to Austin Blues
Small and Nimble Records | Digital, CD & Vinyl
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