Gunna Releases Highly Anticipated Fifth Studio Album 'One of Wun'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna has released his fifth studio album One of Wun via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. The 20-track album boasts superstar collaborations with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges and Roddy Ricch. Full tracklist below.

The One of Wun artwork was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan.

Last weekend, Gunna kicked off his highly anticipated The Bittersweet Tour with an electrifying show at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. The show began with an opening set from Flo Milli and continued with Gunna taking the stage to "Bittersweet" for the song’s live debut.

Throughout the two-hour set, he played back-to-back classic hits like pushin P, fukumean, plus new favorites “Whatsapp (Wassam),” “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem”. The show featured insane visuals and a massive sculpture resembling Gunna, designed by Daniel Arsham and Spike Jordan.

‘The Bittersweet Tour’ continues tonight, May 10, with a performance in Minneapolis at The Armory before making additional stops in Denver, Phoenix, Houston and more before wrapping up on June 11th in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena. For tickets and tour info, please visit only1gunna.com.

One of Wun Tracklist

01. collage

02. one of wun

03. neck on a yacht

04 whatsapp (wassam)

05. hakuna matata

06. prada dem feat Offset

07. treesh

08. on one by tonight

09. back in the a

10. trio

11. still prevail

12. blackjack

13. $$$ feat Normani

14. clear my rain feat Leon Bridges

15. conscience

16. the time

17. let it breathe feat Roddy Ricch

18. life’s changing

19. today i did good

20. time reveals, be careful what you wish for

ABOUT GUNNA:

Since quietly paving a lane out of Atlanta, Gunna has consistently altered the sound, structure, and very shape of hip-hop, accelerating its future in the process. Born Sergio Kitchens in College Park, GA, the diamond-selling superstar has shaken popular culture, redefining “drip” for a generation, giving “P” a place in the lexicon, and eternally ingraining himself in the conversation. He crossed the unbelievable distance from humble beginnings to performances on Saturday Night Live and two spots on former President Barack Obama’s Playlist.

He has reeled in billions of streams, scored dozens of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold plaques, and garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations. Ascending to the forefront of the game, he earned a rare diamond certification for the seminal Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby. He notched two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with Wunna [2020] and DS4Ever [2022]. Hailed as “a worthy escapade” by Rolling Stone, the latter marked his highest first-week sales tally to date and yielded the platinum-certified internet-breaking “Pushin P” [feat. Young Thug] with Future. Not to mention, “Pushin P” received GRAMMY® Award nods in the categories of “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song.” Beyond standout sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE his rarity and artistry separates him from the rest which allows him to ascend musically. He only maintained this momentum in 2023 with the release of his latest album a Gift & a Curse. The album notably marks his fourth straight #1 debut on both the Top R&B Hip-Hop/Albums Chart and Top Rap Albums Chart. Additionally, a Gift & a Curse serves as Gunna’s fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200. The album also features fan favorite, breakout single “fukumean,” which is now RIAA certified platinum. With more music and major moves on the horizon, Gunna will continue to change the culture forever.

Photo Credit: RO.LEXX

Comments