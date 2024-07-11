Grunge Enthusiasts SAMSARA Releases New Single 'How Do You Say My Name?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fast-emerging hard rock renegades SAMSARA are set to dominate the northeast region this summer with the release of their new single "how do you say my name?," available now. The band is ready to captivate audiences with their dynamic performances scheduled throughout NY, NJ, and MA, including shows at The Porch in Boston, Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, NYC, and a highly anticipated return to the Great South Bay Music Festival on their home base of Long Island, NY, in July.

SAMSARA, comprised of local New Yorkers from Queens and Long Island and partially based out of Boston, MA, features Dylan Trif (Lead Vocals), Charlie LoMonaco (Guitar/Background Vocals), John Devito (Bass), Ben Bustamante (Drums/Background Vocals), and Brendan Sandhovel (Rhythm Guitar). Their unique sound blends grunge, funk, metal, and alternative influences, creating an "alt sound" that fuses grunge with modern rock.

The band has already garnered praise from music professionals, securing 2nd place at the Tarrytown Music Hall's "Rock The Hall" in September 2021. Their music has been featured on SiriusXM's Channel 21, college radio broadcasts, and local radio stations.

SAMSARA has played at some of the most notorious rock venues in the tri-state area, regional music festivals, and street fairs, and has collaborated with seasoned professionals in the music industry. They have recorded extensively at Shelter Island Studios with Producer Steve Adobbo and the iconic Gordon Raphael.

Upcoming shows:

Sat. 7/13 Sunken Silo, NJ

Fri. 7/12 The Living Gallery, NYC

Fri. 7/19 The Great South Bay Music Festival, Patchogue NY

Sat. 7/27 Ronald McDonald House Fundraiser, Nostalgia, Bethpage NY

Fri. 8/9 Heaven Can Wait, NYC

Sat. 8/10 JellO, Rockaway, NY

Sat. 8/17 The Living Gallery, NYC

Sat. 9/21 Foley Square, NYC

Fri. 11/8 PHTHLO Phest, Queens, NY

