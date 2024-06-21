Griff Shares New Single 'Anything' From Upcoming Debut Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global pop sensation Griff returns with her anthemic new single “Anything”. The track is the latest offering from her upcoming debut album, vertigo, arriving July 19. Pre-order the album HERE.

After being hand-picked to open for Taylor Swift in London at Wembley Stadium on June 22, Griff has also just been announced to support Sabrina Carpenter on select dates of her US tour in October after wrapping up her own headline US run. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE for more information.

Before Griff’s debut album had a name, or its titular first single, it had a feeling: vertigo. That pit-of-your-stomach, up-is-down sense that the world is spinning faster than you can keep up with, and your own place in it has never felt less secure. The album is a journey of self-discovery that Griff has shared over three volumes in real-time, weaving songs that resonate with the vertigo arc into work that moves through melancholy and heartache into healing and joy. vertigo witnesses Griff scaling new creative heights without compromising the hand-stitched, home-made magic that first marked her out as British Pop’s most modern, exciting voice.

“The album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache,” Griff shares. “I wanted to drop this project in parts from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story.”

With a 360-approach on everything from production, fashion and design, to the spiral motif long connecting vertigo in plain sight—right down to her signature hairstyle—Griff’s debut album turns the tumultuousness of young adulthood into a source of power. Previous single “Miss Me Too” is a euphoric, existential banger about the little-discussed irony of losing confidence as you supposedly grow older and wiser, and was accompanied by a beautifully choreographed video physically exercising such emotions. Throughout the record, the BRITs Rising Star winner draws on her sideways origin-story, from her unorthodox Chinese-Jamaican outsider-status growing up to launching an international music career from the confines of her bedroom. That tenacious, no-nonsense talent always wise beyond her years also sounds like she is living: free of expectation, and moving through a world in which there is no one way to make your debut album or to be yourself.

vertigo tracklist:

Vertigo Miss Me Too Into The Walls 19th Hour Astronaut Anything Pillow In My Arms Cycles Tears For Fun Hiding Alone Hole In My Pocket Everlasting So Fast Where Did You Go

