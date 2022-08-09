Gretna Theatre & Artists Lounge Live Present ELVIS MY WAY

The electrifying Brandon Bennett (Million Dollar Quartet) does the impossible, delivering a spine-tingling Elvis tribute that is fresh, powerful, and right on time.

With his authentic southern charm, glorious voice, and powerful moves Bennett was named "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland. His breathtaking retrospective traverses the King's career: the Rock n' Roll nativity of the 50s, the iconic comeback of the 60s, and the legendary lounge acts of the 70s. Hits include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "Suspicious Minds," and many more.

Tickets begin at just $15 and are available for purchase by visiting GretnaTheatre.org or calling the Gretna Theatre Box Office at 717-964-3627. Elvis, My Way is made possible with the support of Conrad Siegel, Londonderry Village, and Season Sponsor Pat & Linda Castagna. Stay connected to Gretna Theatre on Facebook (Gretna Theatre), and follow us on Instagram (@gretnatheatre).

BRANDON BENNETT (Headliner) is an internationally touring musician and renown Elvis tribute artist. His uncanny performances have earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" title bestowed by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland. Bennett starred as Elvis Presley in the Chicago company of Million Dollar Quartet, and also won acclaim starring in the Montreal company of The Elvis Story. He headlines his powerful act Elvis My Way around the world for concerts, festivals, fairs, cruises, casinos, and corporate events. Featured television appearances include The Late Show with David Letterman, NBC Nightly News, and American Hot Rod. He also appears at professional sporting events for Chicago's Bulls, Cubs, White Sox, and Bears, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Francisco Giants. A native son of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Brandon's southern roots, God-given talent, and natural resemblance to The King of Rock 'n Roll allow him to uniquely evoke the unmistakable essence of Elvis onstage. He has been honored to work alongside music legends such as DJ Fontana, The Jordanaires, and The Sweet Inspirations, as well as open for Diamond Rio, Ronnie Millsap, and Chuck Berry. Follow Brandon on Facebook or visit elvismyway.com.

ARTISTS LOUNGE LIVE (Production Company) is a Chicago-based company creating and producing captivating concerts nationwide. Marked by superb musicianship and intimate storytelling, our shows feature timeless popular music performed by singular talents. Our creators, headliners, and musicians enjoy distinguished careers in Broadway, theatre, film, and television. Together, we care for our audiences with a refreshing blend of humor and heart. We explore America's cultural landscape with the music as our guide. Through popular music, our shared heritage, we offer audiences an authentic emotional connection. We believe in the restorative power of live entertainment for the individual and the community. Our diverse partners across the country include Marriott Theatre (Chicago), Paramount Theatre (Chicago), Milwaukee Repertoty Theater, Goodspeed Musicals (Connecticut), A.D. Players at the George (Houston), La Mirada Theatre (Los Angeles), Phoenix Theatre Company (Phoenix), Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, North Shore Center (Chicago), Laguna Playhouse (Los Angeles), Kahilu Theatre (Hawaii), and many more. Artists Lounge Live is created and produced by the married team Michael and Angela Ingersoll. artistsloungelive.com

MICHAEL INGERSOLL (Executive Producer, Artists Lounge Live) is a producer, actor, writer, director, touring recording artist, and all-around entertainer. He is the Executive Producer of Artists Lounge Live, which he co-founded with wife Angela Ingersoll. He currently tours the concert Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell. Ingersoll won acclaim starring as Nick Massi of the Four Seasons in Jersey Boys, originating the Broadway Tour casts in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Recently, he directed Jersey Boys for Arrow Rock Lyceum. Ingersoll also created the retro-rock PBS sensation Under the Streetlamp. He toured internationally with the quartet, starring in four PBS concert specials, and recording five albums. Other television: The Tonight Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Primetime Emmy Awards, PBS' Capitol Fourth, Access Hollywood, Chicago Fire, The Beast, co-producing three Streetlamp specials, and executive producing the Emmy-nominated Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland. Film: Walk the Line. Other theatre: tick, tick... BOOM! (Jeff nomination), Of Mice and Men (Ostrander nomination), Floyd Collins (Ostrander nomination), and Bat Boy: The Musical (Ostrander nomination). artistsloungelive.com

ANGELA INGERSOLL (Artistic Director, Artists Lounge Live) is an award-winning actress, singer, comedienne, writer, director, and producer. She is the Artistic Director of Artists Lounge Live, which she co-founded with husband Michael Ingersoll. Ingersoll received an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland on PBS. She currently tours the live concert nationwide. Ingersoll also won acclaim starring as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow, receiving Chicago's Jeff Award, a Broadway World Award, and Los Angeles Times Woman of the Year in Theatre Award. Other theatre: How to Succeed in Business... (Hedy LaRue, Jeff

nomination), Carousel (Julie), South Pacific (Nellie), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Belle, Ostrander Award), Man of La Mancha (Aldonza, Ostrander nomination), Jekyll and Hyde (Lucy, Ostrander Award), Ragtime (Evelyn Nesbit, Ostrander nomination), The Secret Garden (Martha, Jeff nomination), Macbeth (Lady Macbeth, Ostrander Award), Much Ado About Nothing (Beatrice), The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy), and The Second City. Other television: Chicago PD. Other concerts: The 12 Dames of Christmas and Happy Together: Michael and Angela Ingersoll. angelaingersoll.com

JOSH SKAJA (Guitar) is one of the busiest sidemen in Chicago, gigging, touring, playing solo shows, and recording. Skaja currently is the Music Director and guitarist for PBS retro-rock sensation Under the Streetlamp, and tours nationally with the group. He is also known online as a popular writer, educator, and all-around guitar guru. He is the creator and manager of his own newsletter and music instruction website Fretboard Anatomy. Skaja is also the creator of GuitarOS, innovating how guitar is taught. As an educator he has instructed thousands of students via e-courses. As a writer, his work was featured in Seth Godin's book Purple Cow. To learn more about his unique approach and services, follow him online at fretboardanatomy.com, or @joshskaja.

JASON ELLIS (Bass) is a Chicago-based musician and educator with Memphis roots. Broadway in Chicago pit musician credits include Million Dollar Quartet, Matilda, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and School of Rock. Orchestral credits include Fulcrum Point New Music Project, Memphis Symphony, and Oistrakh Symphony Chicago. Ellis has played with jazz luminaries Bobby Watson, James Williams, Aaron Parks, Ira Sullivan, Melvin Rhyne, Derrick Gardner, and Fareed Haque. Other performances include playing the Atlanta Olympic Games and the Kennedy Center. As an educator, his teaching experience includes Chicago High School for the Arts, Jacobs School at Indiana University, Interlochen Center for the Arts at University of Michigan, Deerfield High School, Highland Park High School, and Harvard-Westlake Los Angeles. Ellis endorses Lakland basses, Acoustic Image amplifiers, and Genz Benz amplifiers. His upright basses are a 1939 Kay and a 1996 Rumano Solano.

CHUCK LARKIN (Piano) is an award-winning pianist, music director, conductor, composer, and cabaret artist. He spent seven years as Associate Conductor and Keyboardist for Jersey Boys in the Broadway in Chicago and National Tour casts. Music Director credits include world premieres of Mr Dickens' Hat, Shining Lives, and River's End; also Far From Home, Sentimental Journey: A Musical Tale of Love and War, A Civil War Christmas, and At Wit's End; and work at American Folklore Theatre. A renowned cabaret artist, Larkin is a regular at Chicago's Davenport's, Venus Cabaret, and countless other club venues. He also toured extensively with Franc D'Ambrosio's Broadway Cabaret series. Composer and lyricist credits include Hen Lake, Sophie's Masterpiece, and the award-winning River's End. An evening of his songs, Keep Me In Love, received an After Dark Award for Chicago's Number 1 Cabaret Show. Larkin performed his original works at the Chicago Humanities Festival, New York's ASCAP/MAC songwriter showcase, and onstage at Carnegie Hall in Now and Then, A Salute to Contemporary Songwriters.







VANCE OKRASZEWSKI (Drums) is a sought-after Chicago-based drummer and percussionist. He has toured nationally with Lynda Carter, Lucy Lawless, Gary Sinise and the Lt Dan Band, Don Rickles, Angela Ingersoll, and American Idol's Michael Orland. Theatrical pit credits include Million Dollar Quartet, Mama Mia, Rock of Ages, The Buddy Holly Story, Saturday Night Fever, Ring of Fire, Little Shop of Horrors, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Producers, South Pacific, Oklahoma, 42nd Street, Holiday Inn, and The Wizard of Oz. Other appearances include Chicago Chamber Musicians and Evanston Symphony Orchestra. Okraszewski specializes in marimba, playing full length recitals, as a featured soloist with DePaul University Percussion Ensemble, and as a guest artist at Northern Michigan University. As a recording artist, he appears on several albums and maintains his own studio providing custom drum and percussion tracks. He also composes accompaniment for dance and plays modern dance classes at Northwestern University. Okraszewski teaches at the Merit School of Music as well as giving private instruction. vancedrums.net

LARA FILIP (Supporting Vocal) is a Chicago-based musician, actor, and producer. National Tour credits include Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and The Wizard of Oz. Regional credits include My Fair Lady (Eliza Doolittle), Jesus Christ Superstar (Mary), A Little Night Music (Petra), Elf the Musical (Emily), and Joseph... (Narrator). As a singer/songwriter, her album Stop Time is available for download and streaming. Filip is the Executive Director of Inkwell Arts and Learning Company, producing interactive plays and musicals, including the popular open-air 'walking plays' at Chicago's Morton Arborteum. She is a graduate of Chicago Academy of the Arts. inkwellartsandlearning.com, @larafilipmusic

RACHEL SWINDLER (Supporting Vocal) is a Las Vegas entertainer, actress, singer, and host. She is best known for her stint on the international hit reality television competition Big Brother, appearing in Season 20 of the US version. Swindler returned to the franchise to appear in the showdown Big Brother Canada versus Big Brother US, and Heroes Vs Villains All Stars as a hero. She appeared in Celebrity Big Brother houseguest James Maslow's music video for his song "Delirious." Swindler is also a host on After Buzz TV. Films include The Handler, Puppy, and Ill. Swindler can be found interacting with fans across her various social media pages. @rachelswindler