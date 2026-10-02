Greta Van Fleet to Launch INTO THE BEGINNING Tour February 2027

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Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet have announced a 2027 North American and European headline tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the 59-city Into The Beginning Tour kicks off Wednesday, February 3 in Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena and makes stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Detroit, Dallas-Fort Worth, Berlin, Milan, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Toronto and more before wrapping back in their home state of Michigan on Saturday, July 31 at Grand Rapids' Acrisure Amphitheater. Special guests Arc De Soleil, The Kooks, and Portugal. The Man will join as support on select North American dates. VIP Packages are available for North American dates only.

Tickets to the Into The Beginning Tour will be available in North America starting with a Fan Presale beginning on Tuesday, October 13 at 9am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Thursday, October 15 at 10am local time on GretaVanFleet.com. Fans can sign up now for the Greta Van Fleet Fan Presale at GretaVanFleet.com. Greta Van Fleet's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible North American Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster; these fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets during the Reserved presale.

In Europe, tickets to the Into The Beginning Tour will be available starting with a Fan Presale on Wednesday, October 7 at 10am local time. Fans can sign up now for the Greta Van Fleet Fan Presale at GretaVanFleet.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 9 at 10am local time on GretaVanFleet.com.

Ticket prices have been priced in advance by the tour and won't change during the presale or onsale, with no platinum tickets being sold. All tickets will be sold at face value plus fees through primary ticket sellers. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Fan Presale through Gretavanfleet.com for first access to tour tickets.

The tour announcement follows the release of the band's latest single 'Tear It Down' from their forthcoming fourth studio album, PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE, which arrives Friday, October 9 via Republic Records. 'Tear It Down' follows lead tracks 'Play Your Games' and 'Saw You Stand,' which the band performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and offers another look behind the curtain of their new album.

On PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE, Greta Van Fleet continue to explore themes of humanity, connection, resilience, and transcendence—building a body of work that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant. They've made a mysterious, monumental, and cataclysmic body of work, painting a sonic tableau out of powerhouse vocals, earth-rupturing riffs, and stunning solos. This is expressive, ethereal, and energetic rock and roll music delivered with apropos symphonic grace, revelrous excess, dynamics, and the glory of a collective who refuse to be boxed in musically, thematically, or spiritually. It's also the brilliance of a bloodline committed to tape. They have taken another massive creative leap, building a new place for listeners to congregate and determining the tone for rock's future in the process.

Prior to the Into The Beginning Tour and in celebration of the forthcoming album, Greta Van Fleet will perform an intimate under-play residency next month at Nashville's The Basement East on the first three Saturdays in October. For more information go to: GretaVanFleet.com.

Since emerging from Frankenmuth, Michigan, Greta Van Fleet have become one of rock and roll's defining voices of their generation. Across multiple platinum-selling releases and sold-out arena tours spanning the globe, the Grammy-winning band has consistently challenged expectations while forging a sound entirely their own. PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE represents the band's boldest artistic statement yet.

2027 Tour Dates

Wed, Feb 3 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena *

Fri, Feb 5 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena *

Sat, Feb 6 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

Tue, Feb 9 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

Wed, Feb 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

Fri, Feb 12 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena *

Sat, Feb 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center *

Mon, Feb 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

Wed, Feb 17 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center *

Fri, Feb 19 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center *

Sat, Feb 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

Tue, Mar 2 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ^

Wed, Mar 3 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena ^

Fri, Mar 5 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ^

Sat, Mar 6 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena ^

Mon, Mar 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ^

Wed, Mar 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena ^

Fri, Mar 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ^

Sat, Mar 13 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center ^

Mon, Mar 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena ^

Tue, Mar 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center ^

Fri, Mar 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center #

Sat, Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center #

Mon, Mar 22 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center #

Wed, Mar 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena #

Thu, Mar 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center #

Sat, Mar 27 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena (BSU) #

Mon, Mar 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center #

Tue, Mar 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena #

Sat, May 15 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle ‡

Sun, May 16 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum ‡

Tue, May 18 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena ‡

Wed, May 19 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena ‡

Fri, May 21 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena ‡

Sat, May 22 – Czech Republic Prague – O2 Arena ‡

Mon, May 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome ‡

Tue, May 25 – Brussels, BE – Forest National ‡

Thu, May 27 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena ‡

Fri, May 28 – London, UK – O2 Arena ‡

Sun, May 30 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena ‡

Tue, Jun 01 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live ‡

Wed, Jun 02 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro ‡

Fri, Jun 04 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena ‡

Mon, Jul 5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena +

Wed, Jul 7 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place +

Thu, Jul 8 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome +

Sat, Jul 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre +

Tue, Jul 13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center +

Wed, Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena +

Fri, Jul 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena +

Sat, Jul 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center +

Tue, Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center °

Wed, Jul 21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion °

Fri, Jul 23 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center °

Sat, Jul 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena °

Mon, Jul 26 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion °

Wed, Jul 28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell °

Thu, Jul 29 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre °

Sat, Jul 31 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater °

* Arc De Soleil and Edgehill

^ The Kooks and Luna Li

# The Kooks and Sana Sana Musica

‡ Larkin Poe

+ Portugal. The Man and Sun Room

° Portugal. The Man and Friko

Tracklist

1. Into the Beginning

2. Tear It Down

3. Heart and the Beat

4. Boughten Bliss

5. Field of Stars

6. Play Your Games

7. Dreams You Hold

8. Lost in the Golden

9. Touch Again

10. Saw You Stand

11. Heya

12. Call My Own

13. Born into This

Since 2012, the mission of music has been Greta Van Fleet's compass and horizon, sending them around the world and back again. They went from playing dive bars and clubs in their native Michigan to arenas and stadiums. They canvassed the globe, lived beyond their own imagination, and returned awake to the world. All of that time, travel, and triumph subconsciously shaped and strengthened the bond between the quartet: the Kiszka brothers Josh [lead vocals], Jake [guitar], and Sam [bass, keys] as well as Daniel Wagner [drums]. That bond remains the engine behind their music and, nine years after their inception, is arguably stronger than ever on the band's fifth full-length LP, PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE [LAVA/Republic Records]. Writing in a remote cabin in Tennessee's wilderness, they harnessed the electricity of the familial bond between Josh, Jake, and Sam augmented by their eternal brotherhood with Daniel. In order to bottle this spirit, they hit the studio with producer Mike Elizondo [Turnstile, Eminem, Fiona Apple, Dr. Dre] for the first time. Now, PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE is both a new arena for Greta Van Fleet and for rock 'n' roll.

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