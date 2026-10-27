Greensky Bluegrass to Announce Winter Tour 2027 Dates

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Greensky Bluegrass confirmed they'll continue on the road next year with their Winter Tour 2027. Dates include New York City's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' Bellwether, Washington D.C.'s The Anthem, Denver's Mission Ballroom, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and more. Artist and local pre-sale begin tomorrow at 10 A.M. local time with general on sale to follow on Friday, October 30 at 10 A.M. local time.

These shows follow the group's New Year's shows at Chicago's Salt Shed on December 30 + 31 and hometown performances at Kalamazoo's Wings Event Center on January 1 + 2. Greensky are currently touring headline dates across North America this fall, with shows including Orlando's The Plaza Live, two nights at Roanoke's The Exchange, Birmingham's Avondale Brewing Company and more.

Greensky's much-anticipated XXV was released this last October—on the exact date of the group's 25th anniversary—to instant acclaim from Billboard, No Depression, Goldmine, Whiskey Riff and more. The LP brings together many friends and collaborators of the band throughout their 25-year run—Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Nathaniel Rateliff, Aoife O'Donovan, Lindsay Lou, Holly Bowling and more. Each of these special guests represents chapters of the band's continued journey.

In April, Greensky premiered their documentary, Find Ourselves Lost, The Iceland Sessions, via nugs and YouTube. The film captures the band recording 2024's The Iceland Sessions at Flóki Studios in rural North Iceland. It follows their creative process across tense moments of creative differences, candid conversations about mental health and addiction, and ultimately the resilience that comes from confronting the fear and insecurity that success never shields you from. Find Ourselves Lost is the feature-length directorial debut from René Huemer, the iconic music photographer and videographer who has worked with the likes of Phish and The Rolling Stones.

For over two decades now, progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass—Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin)—have become known for their dynamic live performances and extensive touring schedule. With music reflecting their own lives and collective experiences, their songwriting stays true to traditional bluegrass. The band's die-hard fans travel in droves across the country and pack multiple-night show runs at iconic venues like Red Rocks and The Ryman.

Greensky Bluegrass Tour Dates

November 5—Ft. Lauderdale, FL—Wells Hall at Parker Playhouse

November 6—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live

November 7—Orlando, FL—The Plaza Live Theatre

November 8—Tallahassee, FL—The Moon

November 12—Roanoke, VA—The Exchange

November 13—Roanoke, VA—The Exchange

November 14—Wilmington, NC—BAD Day Music & Arts Fest

November 15—Charleston, WV—Culture Center Theater

November 18—Red Bank, NJ—Count Basie Center for the Arts

November 19—York, PA—Appell Center for the Performing Arts

November 20—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

November 21—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall

December 9 - 13—Strings & Sol—Puerto Morelos, MX

December 30—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

December 3—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

January 1—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center

January 2—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center

January 14—Los Angeles, CA—Bellwether*

January 15—Del Mar, CA—The Sound*

January 16—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater*

January 17—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater*

January 20—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre*

January 21—Crystal Bay, NV—Crystal Bay Casino Ballroom

January 22—Salt Lake City, UT—Rockwell at the Complex*

January 23—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom^

February 10—Cleveland, OH—Globe Iron%

February 11—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE%

February 12—Philadelphia, PA—Fillmore%

February 13—Washington, DC—The Anthem%

February 16—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater%

February 18—New York, NY—Webster Hall%

February 19—Portland, ME—State Theatre%

February 20—Boston, MA—House of Blues%

February 21—Stroudsburg, PA—Sherman Theater%

March 10—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom#

March 11—Omaha, NE—Slowdown#

March 12—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre#

March 13—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater#

March 16—Shipshewana, IN—Blue Gate Performing Arts Center#

March 18—St. Louis, MO—Pageant#

March 19—Nashville, TN—Ryman#

* with Magoo

^ with Eggy

% with Clay Street Unit

# with Miles Miller

www.greenskybluegrass.com

Photo Credit: Peter Fisher



photo credit: Peter Fisher





Photo Credit: Peter Fisher

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