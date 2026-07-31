BILLY STRINGS Shares New Song "Mill Town Flood"

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BILLY STRINGS has released a new song titled 'Mill Town Flood.' The track marks the latest original music release from the artist.

3x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings shares his new song, 'Mill Town Flood,' today.

The song is the latest unveiled from Strings' highly anticipated new album, SO MUCH FOR GOODBYES, out August 28 via Reprise Records. Produced by Strings and T Bone Burnett, the 16-track project finds Strings channeling a deeply personal period into his most musically mature and reflective body of work to date. The record is accompanied by original artwork created by Strings' late mother, Debra Apostol.

Earlier this summer, Strings shared 'Burn the Other End,' which VICE hailed as 'a folk-gothic tour de force,' while Rolling Stone called it 'an ominous, brooding stomper of a track.'

'I made this record to honor my mother,' Strings shares. 'To notice and embrace this very significant period of grief in my life and make art from it. To turn my heartbreak into songs while using my guitar as a coping mechanism as I always have. It's always been there for me to lean on through the hard times, and I figure it always will…until it's my time to say goodbye.'

SO MUCH FOR GOODBYES will be available on vinyl in black, wood grain, and sun core variants, with all production completed in the U.S. The records were plated and pressed at Denver's Paramount Pressing & Plating, founded by veteran engineer Gary Salstrom and multi-Grammy Award winner David Rawlings, and cut for vinyl by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl in Memphis, TN.

Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the fall with stops at Denver's Ball Arena (two nights), Inglewood's Kia Forum, San Diego's Pechanga Arena and Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena (two nights) among others. He recently earned six nominations at the 37th Annual IBMA Awards and returned to PBS' legendary Austin City Limits, where his performance will air later this fall as part of Season 52. Additionally, his first annual 'Ionia Freak Fair' will take place on August 28 and 29, featuring performances from Strings, Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass and more.

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe



Photo Credit: Dana Trippe

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