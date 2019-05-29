Grammy Winning Guitarist Andrew Synowiec Releases His Debut Album, Second Story

Grammy Winner Andrew Synowiec has released his Debut album today entitled Second Story. The entire album was recorded in 6 hours at Band House Studios in Hollywood, CA.

The dual drummer band featuring Bassist Sean Hurley from John Mayer's band and legendary session guitarist Tim Pierce is reminiscent of the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers. The single, "Albuquerque Blues," was produced by John Paterno, known for his work with Steve Gadd and Robben Ford. The band includes Tim Pierce along with Sean Hurley and Fred Kron.

Two incredible drummers, Blair Sinta and Jake Reed, deliver simultaneous performances that lay down the foundation of this psychedelic sound bath. The Band just wrapped up two critically-acclaimed, sold-out shows at the legendary Baked Potato in Los Angeles.

The prolific musician and sought-after guitar "sideman," has contributed to over 25 Grammy-Nominated recordings including his own 2015 Grammy Award win as a member of the L.A. big band, Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band. Andrew has worked with A-Listers and who's-who of producers including David Foster, Bob Rock and Giorgio Moroder, most notably on his #1 hits with Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue.

When you are a sought-after guitarist and the legendary Steve Vai has positive things to say about a new project, that is high-praise indeed. Here's what Steve Vai had to say to Andrew: "I really like the sound of this record. It has an analog feel and total group dynamic. Your tone is off the hook beautiful and the guitar is presented on a silver platter. I also love the daring nature of your melodies and solos. Amazing technique, feel, tone, note choice and phrasing. This is such an impressive sounding and performed record. Feels like you and the boys were actually having a lot of fun with it."

In a unique strategy, Synowiec's House of Syn Studio has released a single approximately every two weeks in anticipation of his album debut. A soulful, bluesy ballad, on "One of a Kind" Andrew's guitar performance soars as his band plays with passion and restraint. A true highlight of the song is a heartfelt organ solo by noted keyboardist, Fred Kron.

"Second Story" features psychedelic overtones and dueling drummers that are a throw-back to the sounds of the 60's. Andrew adds, "It is Jimi Hendrix attitude married to Steely Dan harmonies."Watch here: https://youtu.be/zmkfSRrTYo4

Other tracks on the album include "Already Taken" which also hearkens back to the 1970's, melding equal parts NYC after-hours jam session with Laurel Canyon's golden-era folk scene. Andrew's guitar sings with presence and authority. Andrew is joined on "Already Taken" by session guitar legend Tim Pierce. The track is filled out with tastefully understated performances by Sean Hurley on Bass, Fred Kron on Rhodes, Jake Reed on drums and Blair Sinta lending his creative electronics. Produced by John Paterno, watch the video here: https://youtu.be/Asr9IWyWRYA

On "Triad Days" Tim and Andrew push each other to new heights during their guitar duel while synchronous drummers Blair Sinta and Jake Reed echo the dueling guitars with an infectious give-and-take reminiscent of the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead. Fred Kron lays down an inspired solo on a vintage Rhodes electric piano supported by the ever-rock-solid Sean Hurley. Guitar legend Tim Pierce joins Andrew on the track captured live in a historic Hollywood studio. "Triad Days" brings together the best elements of 70's instrumental rock fused with hip-hop beats and modern harmony. On this track, a feeling of true musical dialogue exudes from the speakers as the listener is taken on a dynamic ride. See the video for "Triad Days": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJCPzQJq4Qo

Synowiec's debut single, "Albuquerque Blues" from Second Story (May 3rd) was released on Friday, January 11, 2019. The positive reviews and reaction have come from all sides including journalists and peers alike. Andrew says, "Albuquerque Blues was written for Tim Pierce who is a legendary session guitarist and good friend. Being a session player myself, I rarely perform my own compositions. I wanted to write something that felt instantly familiar. This, "Albuquerque Blues" was my debut solo single and is taken from the album.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Andrew released the second single from the upcoming Album on January 25, 2019 entitled, "Gift Horse." With a Crisp double-drum attack on a 7/4 funk groove, on "Gift Horse," Sean Hurley lays down a super-solid foundation on his signature P-Bass. Fred Kron delivers a trippy Rhodes solo. Andrew's guitar solo channels equal parts Jeff Beck and Robben Ford while making good use of a psychedelic ring-modulator effect on the melody statement.

Not content to leave his "day job," the world's top film composers seek out Andrew. He's performed on the scores for Michael Giacchino, Chris Beck, Joe Trapanese, John Debney, Alexandre Desplat, Marco Beltrami and John Powell. His film and TV credits and appeared on the corresponding soundtracks such as Disney's modern classic, Frozen (including the infectious song "Let It Go), The Greatest Showman, Coco, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Logan, Zootopia, Inside Out, Oblivion, Transformers, Mission Impossible, Crazy Stupid Love, Little Fockers, The Secret Life of Pets, A Good Day to Die Hard, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Hart of Dixie, The Middle, Quantico, The Good Place, NBC Sunday Night Football, the 2018 Super Bowl Theme, and the 2019 Golden Globes.

Andrew's home base is his private recording studio "House of Syn", designed and built from the ground up by George Augspurger. George is known throughout the world for his expertise in studio design, audio and acoustical engineering.

www.andrewsynowiec.com





