Grammy Nominated Writer & Producer Poo Bear Releases 'Distant Shore (Joel Corry Remix)'

Today, Poo Bear, one of the music industry's most successful creative forces, releases "Distant Shore (Joel Corry Remix)." The track's beat has become that much more enticing as British DJ and producer, Joel Corry, puts his own spin on the perfect song for dancing all night long.

The accompanying video, directed by Elliot Sellers (Lil Jon, Young Thug) and shot in Los Angeles, CA, encapsulates the feeling of being uncontrollably drawn to someone who seems so far away, wanting or chasing the one that got away.

Originally released in October 2021, "Distant Shore" was co-written by Poo Bear, Nabeel Y. Zahid, Sasha Sirota, Luis Manuel Martinez and Michael Michael, and co-produced by himself, Sasha Sirota, and SHDNO. With impassioned vocals and an electronic, upbeat energy, the song encapsulates that of a siren's call.

Poo Bear greets everyone by saying, "Happy Birthday." For as unexpected as it may be, it always incites a smile. Then again, everything about the two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur is just as unpredictable. His gracious demeanor belies a downright unbelievable career. Earmarked by blockbuster smashes such as Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?", Usher's "Caught Up," Dan + Shay's "10,000 Hours," and Chris Brown's "I Can Transform Ya" [feat. Lil Wayne & Swizz Beatz] as well as the 13-times platinum "Despacito (Remix)" [feat. Justin Bieber] for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, his catalog has registered sales of over 350 million records worldwide, dozens of multi-platinum certifications, and 100 billion streams and counting.

At the same time, his entrepreneurial portfolio includes Black Star Burger, HFACTOR water, 3D Live, Wonderbrett dispensary, and gaming team 100 Thieves. Plus, he gives back by running a toy drive with the LAPD. Everything Poo Bear does might just make you feel like it's your birthday too.

Watch the new music video here: