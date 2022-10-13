Grammy Nominated Stu Brooks Shares New Single 'Mob Music (Feat. Jason Aaron Butler)'

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated bassist, producer, songwriter and celebrated studio musician Stu Brooks has released a new single, "MOB Music (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)." The track is off his upcoming The 40HZ EP out December 8 via Dine Alone.

Describing "MOB Music" Brooks shares, "I made this beat with my homies Jason Aalon Butler and collaborator J Randy. It was literally the last session before the world closed down in 2020. I'll never forget the excitement we had going on in the room when laying down this bass part. I had to put this one on my record being so stoked on the drum and bass feel. This song is about breaking the mold and separation of rock and rap cultures and clashing them together ...and to say f you to the haters who cant get with it."

Additionally, Jason Aalon Butler noted "Stu's ability to challenge the listener while keeping them engaged is a one in a million type of talent." Listen/share "MOB Music (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)" and watch its music video below.

Brooks has previously shared "Frontline" which features Angelo Moore and "Sound The Alarm," which features Patrick Stump. The singles have seen support from Bass Magazine, Punk News, New Noise Magazine, GhettoBlaster and more. Paul Leary also makes an appearance on The 40HZ EP which was written and produced by Brooks.

Stu Brooks - who is a co-founder of Dub Trio - has a list of collaborations that reads like a whose-who of the music world. He has shared the stage or the studio with everyone from Academy® Award winner Lady Gaga, Danny Elfman, Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige to Mike Patton, Pretty Lights, Mark Guiliana, Slick Rick, and even a posthumous recording for Tupac Shakur.

Along the way he received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Dance/Electronic Album" for his contribution to Pretty Lights' A Color Map of the Sun, and lent his talents to the Saturday Night Live Band, notably appearing during a much talked-about Kanye West and Kid Cudi set In 2018.

This year finds Brooks producing and co-writing for the likes of Perry Farrell and Fever333. He has also played a pivotal role in Danny Elfman's Big Mess release and live band. The bass performance for Danny grew into executive production on more than 20 remixes. In that process, he also produced several songs featuring guest vocalists including Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, and N8NOFACE. Stu Brooks will join Elfman for his Halloween Shows at the Hollywood Bowl on October 28 and 29.

Whether on bass, producing, or musical directing, Stu will ultimately move you. Listen to the "This is Stu Brooks" playlist on Spotify to hear all the projects he's been involved with.

Throughout his work with Dub Trio and his outside collaborations, Stu Brooks' playing reverberates on an emotional and spiritual level, "I find commonality in all types of music, and, I'm always trying to string different genres together. I believe there's a way to thread dub, reggae, punk, hip-hop, trap, industrial, experimental jazz, and rock altogether. I'm drawing on all of these influences. I always hope my music will be a cathartic experience. Maybe you're able to release an emotion and, when you're done listening, you've changed a little bit."

Watch the new music video here: