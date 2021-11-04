Grammy-Nominated Drummer Marito Marques Releases A Ponte & “Manjerico”

Toronto-based drummer, composer, and producer Marito Marques for several Grammy, JUNO, and Latin Grammy-nominated albums, releases his own new track "Manjerico", bridging cultural gaps through collaboration with traditional Portuguese cante alentejano group "Os Vocalistas," and MARO (from Jacob Collier).

"Manjerico" - pronounced ('Mun-Juh-rEE-co') - is the latest to land from the multi-talented artist's newest LP, A Ponte.

Drawing melodies from original compositions and lyrics that are 200 - 400 years old, the vocals are inspired by genre cante alentejano - which is listed in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. Marques' timeless tunes, modern style, and decision to produce the album by collaborating with both Portuguese and Canadian musicians, makes it accessible to both international Portuguese communities, and the greater public.

https://open.spotify.com/track/2wo5aO86jo4JhkRQEHMl4H?si=74e104f597e946e2

"I want to show to the Canadian audience, and the world, this beautiful music genre presented in a modern way," Marques says of the release. "I've always had respect and admiration for traditional Portuguese music and, since I moved to Canada in 2013, this fascination grew even more.

"This record is about the longing to bridge these geographical and cultural gaps."

And with the title meaning 'The Bridge,' the song, and the conception of A Ponte, couldn't have come at a better time...

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to leave multicultural Canadians asking when they will be able to visit their hometowns and families again, Marques offers the Portuguese community, music lovers, and those missing travel a way to stay connected to culture during these trying times. Marques demonstrates first-hand how the arts provide ways for people to stay connected to their roots, and also for others to learn about different cultures; he understands that the need to support multicultural communities is more evident than ever.

Marito Marques is a prodigious musician from Arganil, Portugal who, at only 5 years old, began playing live. His talent quickly garnered the attention of musical legends such as Donna Grantis (guitarist, Prince), Jeff Coffin (saxophonist, Dave Matthews Band), and Fado icon Carlos do Carmo, along with Grammy nominations for Afro Peruvian Jazz orchestra - Best Latin Jazz Album, Tradiciones 2021, and Latin Grammy nomination for Afro Peruvian Jazz orchestra - Best Arrangement - La Flor De La Canela 2021.

"Manjerico" and A Ponte are available now.