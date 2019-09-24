Grammy Award Winner Curt Champbers Releases New Country Single 'Up In The Air'

Curt Chambers is a GRAMMY winning singer-songwriter and producer who has gained notoriety for his unique fusions of rock, soul, country and hip hop. Curt released his third country music single "Up in the Air" August 23rd, 2019. Curt co-wrote the song with Ash Bowers (country singer who charted through Stony Creek Records/BBR) and co-produced and co-wrote several tracks on Jimmie Allen's 2018 smashing debut album) and songwriter Allison Cruz (Big Deal Music Nashville). The Song was produced at Chris Young's Losing Sleep Studios. The Tongue in Cheek love song was inspired one night when Curt ran into a young lady he was pursuing and he asked her why she was not responding to his calls. She said I am "Up in the Air". His buddy turned around and said, "There is a song there Curt." Chambers said the songwriting experience with Bowers and Cruz "was flawless, we wrote it in one day. I sat on this song for almost two years. I kept getting great feedback performing it out live and felt it was the right time because my fans were asking for it. I really want them to appreciate the song, which was stripped down with purpose to showcase my country vocal styling and the lyrical content of the song."

Curt's immense talent, partnered with his wildly diverse blues, country and hip hop power packed performances humbly provided him opportunities to share stages with a wide array of musical legends such as BB King, and Jerry Douglas as well as rock and hip hop icons like the legendary Dr Dre, Travis Barker, Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and many more. He is pursuing his dream of becoming a Country Music Artist, and has made the move to Nashville where he has recently signed to WME. He has been invited to perform in different capacities at CMA Fest, Musicians Hall of Fame, Exit/In, Whiskey Jam, and Boots on Stage Shindig at Sea. He has also taken the stage in various venues in SoCal such as The Hotel Cafe, The Ranch Saloon, Stagecoach, and Coachella. Curt has toured with Country Artists, Tyler Rich, Dustin Lynch, Georgia Florida Line, Chris Young, and Jake Owen.

Often described as refreshing and innovative, the Philadelphia native's gift as a musician were cultivated at home and in the church, where he was raised to appreciate diverse musical genres and was influenced heavily by gospel, soul, blues and country music. He was taught to play several instruments including piano, drums and guitar. It is on the guitar where the essence of Curt Chambers comes to life, captivating all who are fortunate enough to witness. Curt has turned legendary Honky Tonks into mosh pits of country music loving fans who celebrate his high energy vocal and music skills. He is a Rising Star in the Country Music Scene.

