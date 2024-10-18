Gracie Abrams Unveils 'The Secret of Us' Deluxe Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter, Gracie Abrams has released the deluxe version of her sophomore album, The Secret of Us. The deluxe album includes seven additional songs, including “That’s So True,” which Gracie debuted live with longtime friend and co-writer, Audrey Hobert, at their intimate show at The Echo prior to album release earlier this summer. Gracie and Audrey also recently played the song live at Gracie’s sold-out headlining show at The Greek Theatre last month and the track has been highly requested by fans ever since. The deluxe album also includes all three of Gracie’s live Vevo recordings; “I Love You, I’m Sorry (Live From Vevo),” “I Knew It, I Know You (Live From Vevo)” and “Free Now (Live From Vevo).”

The Secret of Us was originally released in June and quickly became Gracie’s best performing album. The album earned Gracie her first ever #1 in the UK, Australia and the Netherlands and rose to #2 on the Billboard 200. In addition to a 4 star Rolling Stone review, Billboard exclaimed “the project is sharper, hookier and more extroverted than ever.” Standout tracks include “Close to You” which earned Gracie her first ever solo debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and “I Love You, I’m Sorry.” “I Love You, I’m Sorry” quickly became a fan favorite, reaching a peak of #9 on the US Spotify Chart, #31 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as Top 20 on the Spotify Global chart. The bridge is a viral sensation on socials and has impressively amassed over 3 billion views across TikTok content.

Earlier this week, Gracie wrapped her sold-out headlining North American tour, The Secret of Us Tour. Tonight, she rejoins Taylor Swift as direct support for the second North American leg of the Eras Tour. Next year, Gracie will head back on the road for the 18-date European leg of her headlining tour. Produced by Live Nation, this run begins February 9 in Madrid and will stop in major European cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich, Paris, London, and Dublin before wrapping up in Glasgow on March 12. See below for full routing.

The Secret of Us European Tour Dates

Sat, Feb 8th Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre Sun, Feb 9th Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre Tues, Feb 11th Lisbon, Portugal MEO Arena Sat, Feb 15th Stuttgart, Germany Porsche Arena Mon, Feb 17th Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Wed, Feb 19th Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle Hamburg Fri, Feb 21st Dusseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle Sat, Feb 22nd Berlin, Germany Velodrom Mon, Feb 24th Zurich, Switzerland The Hall Tues, Feb 25th Milan, Italy Unipol Forum Thurs, Feb 27th Paris, France Accor Arena Fri, Feb 28th Brussels, Belgium Forest National Mon, Mar 3rd Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena Tues, Mar 4th Leeds, UK First Direct Arena Thurs, Mar 6th London, UK The O2 Fri, Mar 7th Manchester, UK Co-op Live Sat, Mar 8th Cardiff, UK Utilita Arena Cardiff Mon, Mar 10th Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Wed, March 12th Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

ABOUT GRACIE ABRAMS

Since making her debut in 2019, Gracie Abrams has emerged as one of the most compelling singer-songwriters of her generation, earning the admiration of such like minded artists as Taylor Swift, Lorde and Billie Eilish and most recently, she earned the highly coveted nomination for Best New Artist for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. A consummate songwriter who names Joni Mitchell as her most formative influence, she penned her first song at age eight, then went on to amass a devoted following on the strength of her emotionally intimate lyrics and DIY sensibilities. As her profile rose, Abrams was named an artist to watch and crowned one of seven breakout female musicians by Vogue UK. Gracie’s debut project minor arrived in summer 2020, and the seven-song effort features her beloved singles “21,” “I miss you, I’m sorry,” and “Long Sleeves.”

In November 2021, Abrams returned with This Is What It Feels Like, a 12-track project exploring such complex emotional experiences as self-betrayal, insecurity, and failed attempts at connection. Soon after completing her sold-out North American headline tour for This Is What It Feels Like, she set to work on her debut album. Abrams kicked off 2022 with a headline tour of North America and reconnected with Dessner to release two songs “Block me out” and “Difficult.” In 2023, Abrams released her highly anticipated debut album, Good Riddance, in February, followed by a North American headline tour that sold out in under one hour. Following her headlining tour, Gracie toured with Taylor Swift as the opening act on select dates of her blockbuster Eras Tour. She released her sophomore album, The Secret of Us, in June and it became her first ever #1 in the UK, Australia and the Netherlands and also impressively climbed to #2 on the Billboard 200 in the US. Her single “Close To You” had over 3 million streams on Spotify on its first day and earned Gracie her first solo debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Another standout track, "I Love You, I'm Sorry," also rose to a new peak of #11 on the US Spotify Chart . This past fall, Gracie embarked on her sold-out headlining tour, The Secret of Us Tour and following the U.S. leg of her tour, Gracie will rejoin Taylor for the second North American Leg of the Eras Tour as direct support.

Comments