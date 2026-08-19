Grace Frances to Release New Single WAITING FOR ME
The Christian pop artist explores themes of faith, femininity, and hope for a future romantic partner.
By: Rachel Stone
Christian pop artist Grace Frances is set to release a new single, 'Waiting For Me,' on Friday, August 21st.
Blending youthful longing with mature reflection, 'Waiting For Me' is described as a pure rush of pop adrenaline. Through Grace Frances' lens, she envisions what her romantic partner will look and be like, creating a track filled with hope and desire. Arriving August 21st, the track is a wholesome and exciting ode to the unknown.
Grace Frances' songs speak of visions of femininity rooted in wisdom, modesty, faith, and service to others.
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