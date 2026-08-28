Grace Frances Releases New Christian Pop Single WAITING FOR ME

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Christian pop singer-songwriter Grace Frances has released her new single 'Waiting For Me.'

Available today on streaming platforms worldwide, 'Waiting For Me' is the third offering from Grace's debut album, which will be released this fall. Blending youthful longing with mature reflection, the new single is a rush of pop adrenaline. Through Grace Frances' lens, she envisions what her romantic partner will look and be like, creating a track filled with hope and desire.

If you're into quaint love songs, 'Waiting For Me' is a special ode that you'll likely enjoy. Much like Grace's previous singles so far, the new track speaks on visions of femininity rooted in wisdom, modesty, faith, and service to others. Fueled by a sleepless night where Grace Frances' thoughts were overflowing, the track pays homage to her spirituality in the form of future-tripping.

About Grace Frances

As a proud Christian artist, Grace Frances' vision of female empowerment is rooted not in modern trends but in the timeless example of the Virtuous Woman described in Proverbs 31. Presenting songs about love, struggle, and faith, the young singer-songwriter's debut album Clothed With Dignity is a holistic exploration of spiritual searching and musical discovery. Impressively, Grace Frances wrote every song on the forthcoming album before collaborating with two-time Latin Grammy-nominated and Billboard-charting producer Eddy Beethoven. Together, the two created a sound that blends peaceful piano ballads with moody ambience, cinematic textures, and subtle orchestral elements.

Raised in a musically diverse household, Grace Frances grew up listening to artists ranging from Michael Bublé and Toby Keith to Depeche Mode, Mac Miller, and Kanye West. She began piano lessons at age eight, returned to the instrument at nineteen, and later pursued vocal training. Her path changed when she developed a desire to learn about Christianity, and through prayer, research, and conversations with a close friend, she began reevaluating her beliefs. Clothed With Dignity is a culmination of these experiences that accepts the past, reflects on mistakes, and seeks forgiveness through spirituality.

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