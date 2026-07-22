Grace Frances to Release New Christian Pop Single 'Waiting For Me'

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Christian pop artist Grace Frances is set to release a new single, WAITING FOR ME, on August 21st. The track centers on the anticipation of a future romantic partner, with Frances reflecting on what that person might look and be like, framing the song as an expression of hope and longing rooted in her faith perspective.

Blending youthful longing with mature reflection, 'Waiting For Me' envisions what Frances' romantic partner will look and be like, creating a track filled with hope and desire. The track is described as a wholesome ode to the unknown, arriving August 21st.

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