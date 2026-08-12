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Grace Frances to Release New Single WAITING FOR ME

The Christian pop artist explores youthful longing and hope for a future partner on the new single.

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Grace Frances to Release New Single WAITING FOR ME

Christian pop artist Grace Frances is set to release a new single titled WAITING FOR ME. Described as a track about future tripping and longing for a romantic partner, the song blends youthful longing with mature reflection as Grace Frances envisions what her future partner will look and be like.

A track about future tripping and longing for that special someone, 'Waiting For Me' releases next Friday, August 21st.

Blending youthful longing with mature reflection, 'Waiting For Me' is a pure rush of pop adrenaline. Through Grace Frances' lens, she envisions what her romantic partner will look and be like, creating a track filled with hope and desire. Arriving August 21st, the track is a wholesome and exciting ode to the unknown.

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