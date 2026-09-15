Grace Frances Releases Christian Pop Single 'Milk and Honey'

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Christian pop singer-songwriter Grace Frances released her new single 'Milk and Honey' on September 15th, 2026.

Available on most streaming platforms worldwide, 'Milk and Honey' marks the final single before the release of her debut album Clothed With Dignity. As a breakout Christian-pop artist, Grace's lyrical virtuosity examines a holistic exploration of spiritual searching and musical discovery.

'Milk and Honey' was created when Grace was struggling creatively and mentally, which is why the song holds such an important space for the young artist. Much like Grace's previous singles so far, the new track speaks on visions of femininity rooted in wisdom, modesty, faith, and service to others.

About Grace Frances

As a proud Christian artist, Grace Frances' vision of female empowerment is rooted not in modern trends but in the timeless example of the Virtuous Woman described in Proverbs 31. Presenting songs about love, struggle, and faith, the young singer-songwriter's debut album Clothed With Dignity is a holistic exploration of spiritual searching and musical discovery. Impressively, Grace Frances wrote every song on the forthcoming album before collaborating with two-time Latin Grammy-nominated and Billboard-charting producer Eddy Beethoven. Together, the two created a sound that blends peaceful piano ballads with moody ambience, cinematic textures, and subtle orchestral elements.

Raised in a musically diverse household, Grace Frances grew up listening to artists ranging from Michael Bublé and Toby Keith to Depeche Mode, Mac Miller, and Kanye West. She began piano lessons at age eight, returned to the instrument at nineteen, and later pursued vocal training. Her path changed when she developed a desire to learn about Christianity, and through prayer, research, and conversations with a close friend, she began reevaluating her beliefs. Clothed With Dignity is a culmination of these experiences that accepts the past, reflects on mistakes, and seeks forgiveness through spirituality.

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