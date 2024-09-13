Grace Davies Returns With New Single 'A Wonderful, Boring, Normal Life'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an 18 month self-imposed lockdown in the studio, Grace Davies is back and better than ever with her punchy new pop single ‘A Wonderful, Boring, Normal Life’. Romanticising the most mundane moments of a relationship, Grace delves into the feeling of being alone (and at peace) whilst still craving company in the monotonous every day. Co-produced by Grace, the lush string intro lulls you into a false sense of ballad security, before sucker punching you into an involuntary head nod with a thumping beat.

Through pop-perfect melodies and whimsical, euphoric synths appears a relentless chorus with almost rap-like lyricism - shining a light on Grace’s gift for storytelling and hammering home the simple desire to have a picturesque yet ordinary life in love.

“And then I’d give you a drawer where you could put all your sh!t / And you’d say I’m moving quick for someone scared of commitment / So I’d swing by your mothers’ for a coffee and cry / And she’d tell me you’ve been this way since you were a child”.

‘A Wonderful, Boring, Normal Life’ serves as the first single from a brand new era and rejuvenation for Grace. The track was written after a challenging few months, when Grace was close to throwing in the towel on her artist career. She went into the studio with a new writing collaborator (Jon Olav) and new producer (Paul Whalley) - and ended up creating the track that would kick start a brand new, deeply creative phase. Speaking on the new single, Grace Davies explains: “This was really the song that saved me from giving up and reminded me why I love, so very much, what I do. When life gets stressful and you feel like you’ve lost your sense of direction, you find yourself craving the mundane and ordinary. Maybe that’s where the concept for this track began; imagining a life where you have your s together, you’re financially secure and have everything you need but could also picture someone else within that. I think it’s possible to be alone and not lonely but still want to share life and argue over who’s turn it is to wash the dishes. It’s not a necessity, you don’t need a fairytale - but it might be nice.”

In 2023, Grace was handpicked to write the official song of the European Athletics Championships in Rome. ‘Illuminate’ was released in April 2024, and was heard around the world, being used as an integral part of the EAC’s entire campaign - before, during and after the championships. The song was played daily in the Olympic Stadium throughout the competition and was used on the European Athletics broadcast coverage live from Rome. The Association invited her to Rome to perform at the closing medal ceremony on the final night of the championships.

Earlier this year, Anne-Marie and Volvic launched a platform to support Emerging Artists, offering them the chance to support Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park. Grace was successfully shortlisted after wooing the BST judging panel and the public, securing herself the coveted performance slot on 7 July 2024.

About Grace Davies

Grace Davies is a 27-year-old singer, songwriter, musician and producer from Blackburn, Lancashire. Since the beginning of her career, Grace has scored huge success, with over 100M+ streams for her songs on Spotify alone, support across the board at radio and acclaim everywhere from The Sunday Times to the BBC.

At the age of 18, Grace’s first self-released project received national BBC Introducing support, was championed by BBC 6 Music and had a track remixed by Radio 1 Dance Music DJ, Danny Howard. In 2017, she was invited to appear on the X Factor and her audition video of original song ‘roots’ went viral. In a first for the show, Grace shook up the format by showcasing her original material throughout the competition and triumphed as runner up - gaining a top 2 iTunes chart position and numerous top 10s.

2020 marked the start of a new era in Grace’s career – her debut EP Friends With The Tragic reaffirmed her reputation as an exceptional songwriter. Following the closure of her former label SYCO, she self-released her second EP I Wonder If You Wonder in 2021, which was an even bigger success - with standout release ‘roots’ (written solely by Grace), reaching the Top 3 in the UK iTunes Single Charts, the Official Charts Top 100 and the UK Big Top 40, as well as plays on BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, Heart & Capital FM. Her last EP, It Wasn’t Perfect, But We Tried sees her at her most confident and in the producer’s chair for the first time. As well as writing credits on all five songs, she co-produced three tracks, and fully produced two of the tracks herself, proving her a true multi-hyphenate.

Grace’s catalogue continues to gain in popularity for sync in international TV programmes, including Love Island, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity (Get Me Out Of Here), Strictly Come Dancing, American Idol, Eastenders, Hollyoaks and many more. Grace is completely owning her sound and is never happier than being at the forefront of her projects, both sonically as well as creatively. As a result, she is blazing a trail for women in a male-dominated industry.

﻿With a stream of new singles and an incredibly special body of work on the way, the coming months are set to be huge for Grace Davies.

Photo credit: Daniel Alexander Harris

Comments