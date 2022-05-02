Gov't Mule Announces Five Co-Headlining Shows with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Following the success and fun of last summer's tour together, Gov't Mule - led by GRAMMYÂ®â€¯Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes - and GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and horn-blower Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue have announced a run of five co-headlining shows for this August.

The two bands will bring their acclaimed live shows to Oshkosh, WI, Huber Heights, OH, Roanoke, VA, Outer Banks, NC and Columbia, SC, with the latter as a rescheduled date from last September. Once again, these shows will feature full, equal length sets from both artists, with the closing set rotating per show.

Pre-sale tickets for the new co-headlining shows will be available beginning Wednesday, May 4th at 10am local time with the public on-sale commencing Friday, May 6th at 10am local time. Tickets for all other upcoming Gov't Mule shows are on sale now. Please visit here for ticketing details.

Gov't Mule is hitting the road in support of their critically acclaimed, chart-topping blues album, Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records), their first-ever blues album which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart and has amassed over 5 million total global streams.

Heavy Load Blues, produced by Haynes alongside engineer and co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Michael Landau, Bonnie Raitt, Robbie Williams, Los Lobos), encompasses an even mix of Haynes' originals, such as "Heavy Load," and revered covers, including their rendition of the Tom Waits classic "Make It Rain," a groovy arrangement of the Junior Wells standard "Snatch It Back and Hold It," and more originally made famous by the likes of Howlin' Wolf, Elmore James, Ann Peebles, Bobby "Blue" Bland, and The Animals.

The deluxe edition features 8 additional studio and live tracks, including the Haynes original "Hiding Place" and covers originally by Savoy Brown, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters and Otis Rush. Though technically considered a studio album, Heavy Load Blues was recorded live in the studio at The Power Station New England on analog tape, utilizing vintage guitars, amps and other equipment to capture an authentic sound.

Worldwide, the album has received critical praise and support from the likes of Consequence, Guitar World, BrooklynVegan, No Depression, Ultimate Classic Rock, PopMatters, Downbeat, Classic Rock, Relix, Guitar Magazine, Paste and many more.

The renowned quartet - Haynes, Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass] - officially return to the road on June 3rd to kick off their U.S. summer tour in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, NC.

Their upcoming cross-country outing will incorporate a mix of headlining shows and festival appearances along with select multi-band/support dates alongside the likes of ZZ Top, Turnpike Troubadours, Grace Potter, and Willie Nelson on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Gov't Mule also head overseas for a European tour in July. See below for full list of upcoming Mule tour dates, with more announcing soon including many of their rescheduled spring tour dates.

Tour Dates

*New dates in bold

U.S. Dates

June 3 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

June 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Lakeview Hullabaloo

June 5 - Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival

June 7 - Jefferson City, MO @ Capitol Region MU Healthcare Amphitheatre

June 8 - Wichita, KS @ Wichita Riverfest

June 10 - Vail, CO @ GoPro Mountain Games at Gerald Ford Amphitheater +

June 11 - Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership

June 12 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre

June 14 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's By The Bay

June 16 - Bend, OR @ Century Center

June 17 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

June 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

June 19 - Ojai, CA @ Libby Bowl

June 21 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

June 22 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

June 24 - Winter Park, CO @ Blues From The Top Music Festival

July 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

July 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

August 18 - Oshkosh, WI @ Waterfest Concert Series - Leach Amphitheater **

August 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Garfield Park

August 20 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ~

August 21 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl ^

August 23 - Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center ^

August 25 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center **

August 26 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater **

August 27 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium (rescheduled from 9/16/21) **

August 28 - Outer Banks, NC @ Roanoke Island Festival Park **

September 8 - Park City, UT @ Park City Song Summit

September 18 - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

December 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (rescheduled from 4/14/22 and 12/29/21)

December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (rescheduled from 4/8/22 and 12/30/21)

December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (rescheduled from 4/9/22 and 12/31/21)

+ w/ Grace Potter + special "Warren & Grace" mini-set

# Outlaw Music Festival

~ supporting Turnpike Troubadours

^ with ZZ Top

** co-headlining w/ Trombone Short & Orleans Avenue

Europe Dates

July 9 - Pistoia, Italy @ Pistoia Blues Festival

July 10 - Chiari, Brescia, Italy @ Chiari Blues Festival

July 11 - Tuttinglen, Germany @ Honbergsommer Festival

July 12 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

July 14 - Pori, Finland @ Pori Jazz Festival

July 16 - Uppsala, Sweden @ ParksnÃ¤ckan

July 17 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

July 18 - Molde, Norway @ Molde International Jazz Festival

July 20 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany @ Batschkapp

July 21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

July 22 - Torgau, Germany @ Kulturbastion

July 23 - Winterbach, Germany @ Zeltspektakel