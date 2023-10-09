Gov't Mule Announces 30 Years Strong Tour for February 2024

In 2024, Gov’t Mule will be celebrating a major milestone as the GRAMMY-nominated band, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, marks 30 years since its formation.

To kick off the celebrations, the renowned quartet has announced the 30 Years Strong Tour for February. Commencing February 8th in Vancouver, the 13-date outing will travel throughout the West Coast and Texas stopping in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles (February 15th at The Wiltern Theatre), Oakland, Las Vegas, Tucson, Albuquerque, Austin, and San Antonio, among other cities, before wrapping February 25th in Houston.

Fan Club pre-sale through Tickets Today will be available Wednesday, October 11th at 10am local time through Thursday, October 12th at 10pm local time with the general on sale beginning Friday, October 12th at 10am local time. See below for dates and details and visit www.mule.net for ticketing info and to purchase.

“Hard to believe it’s been 30 years and Gov’t Mule is playing with a newfound energy. Thanks, in part, to our new bass player, Kevin Scott, who is doing a fantastic job,” shares Haynes. “It’s going to be fun delving into our past for this tour while creating new music at the same time.”

In other news, Gov’t Mule is set to unveil a special limited-edition vinyl EP, Time Of The Signs, for RSD Black Friday (November 24th). The 5-track collection, previously only available with the Deluxe Edition CD of the band’s latest studio album, Peace…Like A River, showcases four new songs along with an alternate rendition of the album track “The River Only Flows One Way” featuring Haynes on lead vocals.

“This EP, aptly titled Time Of The Signs, is made up of four additional songs that were written and recorded during the sessions for Peace…Like A River,” says Haynes. “But these four songs seemed to belong together in the same way that the original 12 on the album belong together, so we decided to make a companion piece. The EP also includes a different version of ‘The River Only Flows One Way,’ which could have gone either way (no pun intended).”

Peace…Like A River (released in June via Fantasy Records) marks the 12th studio album from Gov’t Mule and the follow-up to their chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated blues album, Heavy Load Blues. The 12-song rock collection, hailed as “perfection,” “captivating,” “riveting,” and among the band’s best, includes the singles “Dreaming Out Loud” featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, “Same As It Ever Was” and “Made My Peace” as well as additional guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton (on “The River Only Flows One Way”) and Celisse.

Peace…Like A River was recorded during the same sessions as Heavy Load Blues at The Power Station New England with co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos) alongside Haynes. The albums, however, were created in different rooms, with no shared gear or instruments, keeping the two concurrent projects with their own unique identity and character.

Thematically, the newest collection explores the seismic changes the world has gone through over the past few years. Influenced both in his songwriting and playing by what Haynes calls “the golden era of rock, soul, jazz and blues,” Gov’t Mule combines the best and most enduring qualities from all those musical strains to create a timeless piece of art on Peace…Like A River that could have easily come out in the 1970s.

Gov’t Mule – Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass] – is currently in the midst of the North American leg of their Peace…Like A River World Tour. Before concluding this weekend, the band will perform their final Dark Side of the Mule set this Saturday, October 14th in St. Augustine, FL.

This year, Gov’t Mule revived their renowned and extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute, which they first debuted in 2008 and had only performed live 10 times prior to this summer’s amphitheater tour. Following a short break, the band will then bring their acclaimed live show to Europe November 6-21 for the next leg of the Peace…Like A River World Tour.

Additionally, Gov’t Mule has their New Year’s Run from last year taking place December 29th in Philadelphia and December 30th and 31st in New York City and Island Exodus 14, their annual “concert-cation” experience in Jamaica, coming up. Full list of upcoming Gov’t Mule tour dates below.

GOV’T MULE TOUR DATES

*New dates in bold

Peace…Like A River World Tour - North America

October 10 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium

October 11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

October 13 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

October 14 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater *

October 15 – Columbus, GA @ RushSouth Fest ~

Peace…Like A River World Tour - Europe

November 6 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

November 8 – Munich, Germany @ Alte Kongresshale

November 9 – Vienna, Austria @ Globe Wien

November 11 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon

November 12 – Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort

November 14 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal

November 15 – Neu-Isenburg, Germany @ Hugenottenhalle

November 17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

November 19 – Bologna, Italy @ Teatro Celebrazioni

November 20 – Milan, Italy @ Teatro dal Verme

November 21 – Trieste, Italy @ Politeama Rossetti

New Year’s Run

December 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Island Exodus 14

January 14-28, 2024 – Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Jewel Paradise Cove Resort

30 Years Strong Tour - North America

February 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

February 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

February 11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

February 13 – Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre

February 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

February 16 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley +

February 17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

February 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

February 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

February 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

February 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre

February 24 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

February 25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

~ festival appearance

* Dark Side of the Mule date

+ public on-sale is Fri 10/20 at 10am local time