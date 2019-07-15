Gov't Mule Added To Grace Potter's Grand Point North Music Festival

Grace Potter and Higher Ground Presents announced today that Gov't Mule has been added to the lineup for the 2019 Grand Point North music festival, set to take place September 14th and 15th at Burlington, Vermont's Waterfront Park. In addition, Warren Haynes will join Potter to perform an acoustic set. Single day tickets are now on sale for $64. Two-day passes are available for just $84.

In addition, the daily lineups for Grand Point North, which features two stages of nationally-known artists alongside regional bands making their mark on the Burlington music scene, were also announced.

On Saturday, Potter will be joined by Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, JS Ondara, Lucy Dacus, Bailen, Francesca Blanchard, Matthew Mercury and J Bengoy. The festival opens with an act selected via the annual Seven Days fan-voted contest.

Joining Potter on Sunday will be Gov't Mule, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Michael Nau, Lucius, The Bubs, Lady Moon & The Eclipse, Princess Nostalgia and Sabouyouma. Warren Haynes and Potter's acoustic set is also part of the Sunday lineup.

For the seventh consecutive year, Grand Point North is partnering with Seven Days, Vermont's free, alternative newsweekly, to give fans a chance to choose a Vermont musician or band to kick off this year's Grand Point North. Voting for that runs from July 15- 21. All fans who vote will have the chance to win two weekend passes to this year's festival.

Dates: Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15, 2019

Time: Saturday, Gates at 3pm. Sunday, Gates at 2pm (Box Office opens each day at 12Noon)

Location: Waterfront Park, Burlington, VT.

Single-day passes are now on sale for $64 and two day passes are available for $84 at www.grandpointnorth.com or, by phone at 802-652-0777 or in person at the Higher Ground Box Office, 1214 Williston Rd., S. Burlington. Children 12 and under are free. Festival is rain or shine. Lineup is subject to change.

Sponsors for the 2019 Grand Point North festival include Lagunitas, Citizen Cider, Ceres Natural Remedies, Ben & Jerry's, City Market, Redstone, Ursa Major, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Casella Waste Systems, NOBL Cold Brew, Burlington Subaru and The Point!





