Gooseberry Shares 'Cherry Blossoms' Single Ahead of Debut Album

Brooklyn-based trio Gooseberry returned in April to announce their most ambitious project to date: their debut full-length LP All My Friends Are Cattle. Now, they share the third single from the album, "Cherry Blossoms". The tune is rather "Beatles-y", leaning into a more stripped-down sound than their usual wailing guitars. Armed with simple lyrics that paint a powerful picture, "Cherry Blossoms" is a love song, through and through.

Gooseberry front man Asa Daniels goes into depth on the inspiration behind "Cherry Blossoms", saying, "I spent months during the pandemic scanning and cataloging photos of my family dating back to the 1800s. There’s something terrifying about how much of life slips through the cracks once lived, but also something beautiful about the staying power of the few moments that remain." Digging deeper, Daniels explains, "My grandmother’s dementia has made that more tangible for me. So this song is essentially saying, “I’m gonna get it wrong a whole lot, and I won’t remember much of it in the end, but I’ll never forget the face of the ones I love.”"



In addition to this track being the band's most obvious Beatles-inspired, they will also be sharing the stage with a Beatle this year. In September, Gooseberry will support Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band for a show in New Lenox, IL. Find tickets and more information about the show HERE.

Brooklyn-based trio Gooseberry, formed in 2019, melds alternative rock, indie, and blues to craft their distinctive sound. Comprising Asa Daniels (guitar, vocals), Evin Rossington (drums), and Will Hammond (bass), the band has racked up hundreds of thousands of streams and has garnered praise from editorial stalwarts Under the Radar, Ones to Watch, and more. They've become integral to NYC's music scene, performing at venues like Baby’s All Right and the Knitting Factory, alongside notable acts such as BabyJake and Maybird.

In August 2023, Gooseberry released their sophomore effort, Validate Me, a testament to their unique alternative rock sound that is entirely theirs. The record exemplifies their signature sound, with Daniels's dynamic songwriting, Rossington's powerful drumming, and Hammond's melodic bass lines. Following the release, they embarked on The Validation Tour, including a packed-out headline show at NYC's iconic Bowery Ballroom. With Validate Me now boasting over 500K streams on Spotify and growing monthly listenership, Gooseberry continues to surge in popularity.

In April, Gooseberry announced their debut full-length album, All My Friends Are Cattle. They delivered the first taste of the LP in the form of gritty alt-rock single "Kikiyon". The album, was tracked over the course of three months, predominantly at Precision Sound Studios in New York City. Drums were recorded by Grammy-winner James ‘Jimmy T’ Meslin (Dream Theater, John Petrucci, Rush). Grammy-nominated engineer Colin Bryson (Zach Bryan, J Balvin, Willow Avalon) served as producer and recording engineer (reprising his role from the Validate Me EP). Grammy-winner Phil Joly (The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Daft Punk) mixed the record, and Jennica Best (Colatura) mastered it. Honorary fourth member Dan Janis (Baked Goods) provided saxophone and flute for a handful of tunes.

This debut full-length record represents Gooseberry's most ambitious project yet, showcasing the expansive distance they cover, from punch-you-in-the-mouth punk rock to lyrically-driven singer-songwriter to atmospheric prog rock. Though powered by heavy 90s alternative influences, this LP showcases what Gooseberry can be: an exciting amalgamation of many genres and sounds, taking the listener on a journey that never once leaves the ear tired and consistently keeps the mind guessing where they will head next.

Armed with their best record yet and a cross-country tour coming this summer, 2024 looks to be a banner year for the NYC trio. "Cherry Blossoms" is out today on all DSPs. Their debut LP, All My Friends Are Cattle, is due out September 6, 2024.

Gooseberry is hitting the road this August for their biggest headlining tour to date.

GOOSEBERRY LIVE

8/1 - Boston, MA - Aeronaut Brewing

8/2 - Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room

8/3 - Burlington, VT - Red Square

8/4 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

8/6 - Cleveland, OH - The Happy Dog

8/7 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

8/8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

8/10 - Des Moines, IA - xBk

8/11 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

8/12 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

8/13 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

8/14 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Gospel Lounge

8/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Anodyne

8/17 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak

8/18 - St. Louis, MO - The Golden Record

8/20 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

8/21 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

8/22 - Knoxville, TN - Barley's Taproom

8/23 - Asheville, NC - New Belgium Brewing

8/24 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

8/30 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

9/1 - Rock Stream, NY - Seneca Lake Brewing Company

9/7 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom - ALBUM RELEASE SHOW

9/14 - New Lenox, IL - New Lenox Commons - Supporting Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band

Photo Credit: Alex SK Brown

Comments